Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kristen Stewart Brings Androgynous Energy to Premiere of The Chronology of Water

Kristen Stewart was seen stepping onto the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for her movie, The Chonology of Water. The actress was seen wearing a bright white suit as she celebrated the premiere of the aforementioned movie. It was on Friday, May 17, that the actress from Twilight arrived at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

In case you don't know, this outing happens to be Kristen Stewart's directorial debut. Coming to her looks, the actress from American Ultra was seen donning a satin suit jacket. Stewart paired this white jacket with matching high-waisted Bermuda shorts.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress’s midriff showed beneath her unbuttoned translucent white Oxford shirt and black tie. In case you want to know more, Kristen Stewart had accessorized this with a satin white baseball cap, along with a pair of black open-toe heels, and white mid-calf socks.

She had platinum blonde hair for the evening, that were styled in loose waves, also having bright pink tips. Talking about her makeup, it was simple: a deep black eyeliner and shimmering silver eye shadow, and a nude matte lipstick.

In the afternoon of the same day, Kristen Stewart had attended the photocall, where she had worn a look from Chanel's fall 2025 collection. Attending the event, the Into the Wild actress had a bubblegum pink tweed top on, which she donned with a sheer ruffle overlay detail.

She even had a cool girl touch. Kristen Stewart had worn the top with just one button fastened during the event, showing a hint of skin. The actress had even paired the top with matching shorts.

Interestingly, even the matching shorts had a similar pink tweed fabric and continued the sheer elements with a maxi skirt overlay also having a ruffled hem.

Coming to the footwear Kristen Stewart had worn, it was pink peep-toe heels, which were later changed to comfortable white sneakers after the event.