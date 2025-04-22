Days of Our Lives April 21 Episode Recap: Xander Calls Out Stephanie and Alex For Keeping Him in Dark About Philip

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on April 21, 2025, Belle and Phillip have a conversation, where he comes clean, stating that the Titan deal was based on fake evidence.

This shocks her and she realizes that she may have assisted in committing fraud. Phillip goes on to say that Vivian had a hand in it and Xander finding this out made him tell the truth. Belle, who’s angry at this point, says that she couldn't entirely hate Philip because of the feelings she had for EJ.

Philip asks her if he could face charges, to which she says that she could not assist him as DA and tells hims to give a call to Justin. He apologizes for involving her.

Meanwhile, at Stephanie’s place, Alex talks about the plans to see Notebook: The Musical, but this does not happen when they stop by Sarah’s. Xander, who’s upset, comes to the realization that Alex and Stephanie were aware of the truth about Philip and that the story about the affair was a cover-up.

Xander calls them coward and calls out Alex for opting for business over being loyal. No matter what they said, it did not help as Xander’s trust is broken.

On the other hand, Roman visits Kayla pretending to check on Johnny, but his real motive was to get information on EJ. Kayla reveals that coma assisted EJ’s brain to heal. She also says that EJ may have witnessed who shot him.

In EJ’s room, Susan asks Kayla to wake EJ. When Belle makes her entry, Susan urges her to converse with EJ. Belle holds his hand and confesses that she loves him, after which EJ opens his eyes.

Stephanie and Alex arrive home. They express regret for helping Philip. Meanwhile, Sarah feels guilty about Alex and Stephanie’s situation. Xander gets on a call with Wei Shin, who warns that the controversy could ruin the Titan-DiMera contract.

