Days Of Our Lives March 13 Episode Recap: What Does Paulina Assure Mrs Choi Regarding EJ? Find Out

On the March 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, in the Small Bar, Theresa was seen having a mocktail with Tate. She asked him if he was under the influence when Sophia got pregnant. He made sure to tell her that he was responsible.

She said that it was time for him to take responsibility for Sophia and the baby. Later he insisted how the situations were different, and Theresa was almost on board with it until she heard who would be potentially adopting the child– Johnny and Chanel.

She expressed that it was not a good idea, but later after the conversation, she assured him that she would be supportive. Amy then makes her entry at the place, asking why a teenager was present there. Tate introduced them. Later Theresa explained that she was out of town to care of her mother.

But Amy is aware that Theresa was a felon and said that what she did was between her and God and that her past crimes were not an issue for her as much as EJ’s.

Meanwhile, EJ thought that giving Rachel Blake the memory-erasing drug was the solution to everyone’s problem. EJ, who initially did not care about the consequences, spoke with Johnny, who shared that he was the reason why the lunch with Mrs. Choi was a failure.

EJ then blamed it on Jada and Gabi, while being in shock that his son had accused him. Both EJ and Johnny also talked about Rafe being replaced by Arnold. EJ expressed that he did not think of all the things that could happen especially with Sami and Arnold.

After they chatted, Johnny thought about what his father told him. Although he did not excuse all the wrongdoing by his father, this marked the first time that he heard his father talk about what had occurred. This time EJ took the decision to put the syringe away.

On the other hand, Paulina and Mrs. Choi met and Pauline made sure to tell her that Johnny and Chanel were a fit couple to adopt Tate and Sophia’s baby.

Mrs. Choi expressed that she did have an issue with the pair, She said that she could not give her permission for adoption if EJ was involved in the child’s life. Then Paulina assured her that EJ would be completely out of the picture.