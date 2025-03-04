Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Joy Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret from Alex?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 4, promise confessions, surprises, and schemes unfolding in Salem. Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) wrestles with her feelings for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) as she opens up to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Meanwhile, Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) has an awkward encounter with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), leading to a hospital visit that could change everything. Elsewhere, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) strategize their next business move, but Philip’s secrets may soon catch up with him.

Cat confides in Marlena about her complicated relationship with Chad. While they are working well together on the hospital fundraiser, Cat struggles to suppress her lingering feelings for him. Chad has assured her he’s fine with their partnership, but Cat worries he’s holding back unresolved emotions—especially considering her past deception in pretending to be Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller). As Cat falls for Chad more each day, Marlena offers advice on navigating her emotions.

Alex runs into Joy unexpectedly, but instead of a warm reunion, Joy seems uneasy and eager to escape. The reason becomes clear when she later heads to the hospital for a pregnancy test, fearing she may be carrying Alex’s child. Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) facilitates the test, and Joy anxiously awaits the results.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) finds herself in a heated conversation with Sarah, likely regarding Philip’s forged letter and the secrets they’re keeping from Xander. Their exchange leads Stephanie to stick around just long enough to overhear Sarah’s phone call about Joy’s pregnancy test. Shocked by the revelation, Stephanie must now decide what to do with this bombshell information.

Advertisement

Across Salem, Xander and Philip meet with Mr. Wei Shin (Clyde Kusatsu) as part of their ambitious plan to take control of DiMera Enterprises. Their alliance strengthens, but Philip’s web of lies threatens to unravel. As Xander grows closer to the truth, Philip won’t be able to keep his deception hidden much longer.

With Joy’s potential pregnancy hanging in the balance and Stephanie now aware of the situation, the drama in Salem is about to explode. Will Joy confess to Alex, or will Stephanie take matters into her own hands? Meanwhile, Philip’s secrets are on borrowed time, and when the truth comes out, it could destroy his fragile bond with Xander. Stay tuned for more twists and turns on Days of Our Lives.