‘Felt Like The Most Natural…’: Zoë Kravitz On Her Directorial Debut In Upcoming Psychological Thriller Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz didn’t ‘blink twice’ before taking on the director’s job!

Having worked on the script for years, The Batman actress felt connected to the film and its intention to the point that she couldn’t trust anyone else to direct but herself. The gripping psychological drama—originally titled Pussy Island—stars Channing Tatum and Hitman’s Adria Arjona in lead roles.

Zoë Kravitz talks about her experience as a first-time director

Kravitz spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her decision to direct the film. "I worked on the script for such a long time — I started writing in 2017, and we shot the movie in 2021," she said. By the time they were about to make the film, she was admittedly deeply engrossed with the film, the characters, and the vision, and she decided to take the reins herself.

“I could see this world and these characters so clearly in my mind, and I didn't feel like I would be able to handle trusting somebody else to bring this to life,” she added.

Another aspect that played a part in her decision was her long-time wish to direct a film. So, getting to direct something she felt so connected to was the perfect opportunity. “this just felt like the most natural progression in terms of just the situation I found myself in," Kravitz added.

Advertisement

Kravitz explains the reason behind the film’s delayed release

The film had completed its shooting in 2021, but the release kept getting postponed. According to the Big Little Lies actress, this choice wasn’t “intentional!” Kravitz revealed that it took them longer than expected to put the script together because they had to rewrite and adapt to the drastic cultural changes in the zeitgeist.

“A lot of subject matters and things that are in the script kept on changing quite drastically culturally in the zeitgeist. So, of course, we had to rewrite and adapt to that as well,” she told the outlet.

The story is about tech billionaire Slater King and his elaborate fancy island parties, which are more mysterious than they appear to be. After meeting Frida (Arjona) at a fundraiser party, he invites her to the island, where she has a blast drinking and partying.

However, soon enough, she realizes the island is far from a dreamy getaway but a literal fight for survival.

Advertisement

Blink Twice will hit the theaters on 23 August 2024.