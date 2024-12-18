FX Cancels The Old Man After Two Seasons Despite Critical Acclaim And Awards Nominations

FX has officially canceled its drama series The Old Man after two seasons. The show, starring Jeff Bridges as a retired CIA operative drawn back into action, had a strong debut in 2022.

Its first season received critical acclaim, earning two Emmy nominations for Bridges’ performance and its cinematography. Despite its success, production challenges and a long delay between seasons contributed to the decision to end the series.

The Old Man premiered on FX in 2022 and was praised for its gripping story and performances. Jeff Bridges played the lead role of Dan Chase, a former CIA agent forced to confront his past.

The first season performed well and secured two Emmy nominations. Alongside Bridges, John Lithgow also played a significant role, portraying Harold Harper, an FBI official with ties to Chase’s history. The ensemble cast included Alia Shawkat, Amy Brenneman, and Gbenga Akinnagbe, adding depth to the series.

The show is based on Thomas Perry's novel of the same name and was produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company. Jonathan Steinberg and Robert Levine created the series and served as executive producers alongside Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Bridges, David Schiff, and Jon Watts.

The second season of The Old Man faced significant production delays, primarily due to the dual labor strikes by writers and actors in 2023. This led to a gap of more than two years between the first and second seasons.

While lengthy pauses are common for streaming series, they pose challenges for shows on traditional networks like FX, where consistent scheduling helps maintain viewership.

Season two concluded in late October 2024, about eight weeks before FX announced its cancellation. Despite the challenges, the show maintained critical recognition. It earned three Critics Choice Awards nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor for Jeff Bridges, and Best Supporting Actor for John Lithgow.

FX has not provided a statement regarding its decision to cancel The Old Man. However, the combination of production delays and the need to sustain a linear audience likely influenced the network’s move.

The second season also expanded the narrative with new cast members, including Navid Negahban and Jacqueline Antaramian, while continuing to explore the complexities of Chase’s life and his relationships. Critics noted the show’s strong writing and performances, particularly from Bridges and Lithgow.

