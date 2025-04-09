Game of Thrones Mastermind George R.R. Martin 'Cries' Upon Meeting This Star as Show Comes Back to Life; Read

With the advances in science, the line between fiction and reality seems to be getting thin, and the fresh example of this is the de-extinction of dire wolves, which was achieved at Colossal Biosciences. It seems that after meeting the species, George R.R. Martin could not hold back his tears.

The species that we once saw in Game of Thrones has now made its entry back to the planet after going reportedly extinct 10,000 years ago. On his website, the acclaimed author shared that filmmaker Peter Jackson, who is one of the investors in Colossal, called him with a “mysterious suggestion” that he should call a person named Ben Lamm (Ceo and co-founder of Colossal Biosciences), who has something big he desired to share with him.

Martin stated that Jackson took the “oath of silence,” so he could not reveal the “secret” to him, but Martin could hear how excited he was through his voice. The author ended by calling lamm and expressed, “And damn, I am sure glad I did."

In February, Martin paid a visit to Colossal, which was more than four months after the birth of two male dire wolves named Romulus and Remus and a month after a female pup named Khaleesi opened her eyes on Earth, per USA Today.

The HBO show creator shared that he had been hiding his tongue for months, adding he was “sworn to silence yet dying to tell the world.”

While having a chat with CBR, Lamm said that he had invited the author to meet the wolves, stating, “I did fly George out to meet the Wolves, and he cried! He completely cried. He said this was like one of the greatest things that he's ever seen.”

Even on his own website, Martin made sure to pen that the dire wolf’s rebirth “stirred” him as no other news related to science has since Neil Armstrong stepped his foot on the moon.

