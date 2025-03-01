General Hospital Feb 28 Episode Recap: Kristina Plans Her Revenge Against Ava Amid Reeling From Past Scars; Details Inside

The latest episode of General Hospital has been dropped, and the fans are to be seated for some heated confrontations amongst the characters. Kristina and Ava meet again, and as expected, the conversation turns ugly as they get into a heated argument.

Kristina has held on to the grudges and is already upset over Sonny withdrawing the case, as it was her only chance to take away Ava’s daughter from her and keep it to herself. Kristina planned all of this to get revenge from the latter over an accident that threw her out of the window.

As the conversation while bumping into each other gets ugly, Ric warns Ava to stay away, but she doesn’t listen. Meanwhile, Kristina has now begun to plan revenge against Ava, amid reeling from the past scars.

On the other hand, Jason returns home after spending hours in the interrogation room. He finally gets a chance to talk to Sasha, and the duo discusses the next steps in their plan to hide the truth about the baby.

Sasha gets an idea to put up a show for the PCPD, which would clear the doubts that Willow had, and she will believe that Sasha was there in the room with Jason.

Sasha is fed up with the questions and does not want any more people to poke their noses in her business.

On the other hand, Molly finds a new friend. As she enters the Quartermine kitchen, she gets talking to Cody and opens up about her life and trying new things.