General Hospital May 12 Episode Recap: Jason Learns About Sonny’s Intentions to Sell His Piers to Sidwell; DEETS

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama as Jason struggles to accept the reality. He first learns that his son was at the beach party with Rocco and is suffering from alcohol poisoning.

Now, Jason is aware of Sonny’s intentions of selling his piers to Sidwell. He is shocked, as Jason never expected Sonny to make such a move, as he has been importing coffee to Port Charles for many years.

Amid Sonny’s bid decision, the fans might believe that Sonny is not looking to pay the tariffs. However, Sonny is only trying to protect his family. He also has to take care of Laura’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Portia turns out to be right about Curtis. She had warned Drew that if she goes on to encourage Curtis, he might be suspicious. When Curtis asks her intention behind standing up for Drew, Portia blurts out that she is doing so because she has to.

Curtis is still in the dark about Portia fudging Heather Webber’s test results. He is also not aware that Portia only drugged Drew.

Emma, on the other hand, is quite confident that her project is excellent and that she will get the summer research assistant job. However, Josslyn has swapped the projects, and Emma has just gotten to know about it.

While she does not know the person behind it, she is shocked to learn that the drive she submitted was corrupt. As for Josslyn, she is happy as the professor turns to her and shows interest in her.

