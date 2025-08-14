General Hospital Recap, August 13 Episode: Colette Outs Josslyn and Vaughn as WSB Agents Amid Family Tensions

The General Hospital episode for Wednesday, August 13, featured major revelations, tense confrontations, and emotional family disputes. Colette exposed Josslyn and Vaughn as WSB agents, Drew made a bold decision about Scout’s future, and Willow’s slap incident continued to cause trouble. Meanwhile, Britt’s unexpected appearance at the resort left Josslyn unsettled.

Advertisement

Colette outs Josslyn and Vaughn

Colette revealed that Josslyn and Vaughn were WSB agents operating under the names Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Nash. She informed Pascal about their cover identities in French, raising the stakes for their mission at the Five Poppies Resort. Earlier, Colette had confronted Brennan about Josslyn being too inexperienced for the assignment, but Brennan insisted he was in control.

Willow’s slap leads to trouble

At GH, Willow’s slap to Lucas was replayed, this time witnessed by Marco. Liz warned Willow that the incident could lead to suspension or termination and sent her home. Although Lucas chose not to file an HR complaint, he said Willow needed to make changes before the custody hearing to keep access to her kids.

Britt’s return shocks Josslyn

At the resort, Pascal noticed Josslyn reacting strongly upon seeing Vaughn with Britt. Josslyn later told Vaughn about Britt saving her from a serial killer years ago but believed Britt was supposed to be dead. Vaughn researched Britt’s lab background and thought she could help uncover Professor Hank Dalton’s project details.

Advertisement

At the Quartermaine mansion, Chase refused to arrest Danny for kidnapping, opting for a warning instead. Jason and Chase lectured Danny, while Drew clashed with Alexis in the foyer. Drew, acting as Scout’s only living parent after Sam’s absence, banned Alexis and her family from seeing Scout, accusing them of undermining him. Alexis was left in tears as Drew walked out.

At the pool, Gio learned from Rocco that Lulu might adopt Outback. Gio had a tense moment with Brook Lynn but was urged by Rocco to let go of past issues. At the Metro Court, Anna questioned Brennan about the WSB operation, while Liesl argued with Carly before agreeing to move into The Cosmo. Marco warned Sidwell to act on his Sonny bribery leverage before Willow’s situation changed custody outcomes for Michael.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, August 12 Episode: Willow Slaps Lucas After Heated Argument Over Drew