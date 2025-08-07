General Hospital Recap, August 6 Episode: Willow Admits Drew Blackmailed Portia in Shocking Slip

The August 6 episode of General Hospital delivered several emotional moments and tense confrontations. From Willow revealing a big secret to Jason stepping in to protect Rocco, the day was filled with family drama and complicated decisions.

Willow spills a secret to Isaiah at GH

At General Hospital, Willow crossed paths with Sonny while he was there to support ADA Justine Turner after her softball injury. Sonny politely asked for another nurse, and Willow obliged. Later, she opened up to Isaiah and shared details about her past, including her marriage to Chase and her affair with Michael.

Things took a turn when Willow accidentally mentioned that Drew had blackmailed Portia. She quickly realized she shouldn’t have said that and asked Isaiah to keep it between them. Isaiah assured her the secret was safe.

Sonny stayed by Justine’s side as she got her ankle checked. They spoke about the custody ruling in Michael’s favor, which Sonny supported despite his personal feelings. Their conversation grew more personal, and Sonny offered to drive her home.

Jason stops Liesl’s ice cream plans with Rocco

Meanwhile, Jason interrupted Liesl’s outing with Rocco and Danny after their softball win. Although Liesl tried to treat the boys to ice cream, Jason pulled her aside. He firmly warned her not to come between Rocco and his parents. Liesl eventually backed off, claiming she forgot her lactose pills.

Afterward, Rocco told Jason he wished he had known Britt. Jason admitted he felt the same. Rocco is clearly curious about Britt and Liesl, even though his parents have concerns.

At Carly’s place, Lulu asked for help in pushing Liesl out of town. Carly refused unless Lulu could prove Liesl was a threat. Lulu got emotional, worried about losing more time with her son. Carly gently reminded her that Rocco should be free to explore his own questions about Liesl and Britt.

Deception votes to stay quiet about Sonny

Tracy called a meeting with Maxie, Brook Lynn, and Lucy about the Deception-Sonny evidence. She revealed plans had changed, they would no longer hand it over. A vote followed, and Tracy, Brook Lynn, and Lucy outnumbered Maxie. Still, Tracy warned Brook Lynn that Maxie might not stay silent.

Laura asked Dante about Marco’s kidnapping but said she didn’t want Sonny dragged down, especially with Rocco already going through enough. Dante admitted things would be easier if Britt were still alive. While Lulu is against it, Dante seemed more open to Rocco learning about Britt.

