General Hospital Spoilers, August 14 Episode: Will Sonny Really Risk His Safety for Laura?

Sonny makes a surprising offer to protect Laura, even if it puts his own safety at risk. At the same time, Drew tells people he wants to move with Scout to Washington, D.C., as soon as possible. Those two choices drive much of the General Hospital Thursday, August 14 episode and set the tone for tense family and custody scenes.

Dante and Brook Lynn try to reconnect with Gio

Dante meets with Brook Lynn to map out a calm plan for reaching Gio. Michael steps in and gives Gio encouragement, reminding him of Brook Lynn’s better qualities and pushing for a second chance. The couple’s strategy is focused and practical, they want Gio to see the truth without pressure.

Drew digs in and plans to leave fast

Drew surprises family members by insisting the best move is to leave Port Charles with Scout right away. Molly pleads with him to reconsider, but Drew is steadfast. His decision heightens the custody conflict and raises the stakes for those who want Scout to stay.

Willow gets much-needed emotional support from Chase after recent trouble with Lucas. Chase makes it clear he believes Willow is a good parent and will back her fight to regain custody of her children. In return, Willow listens when Chase opens up about Drew’s hardline approach to Scout.

Curtis and Portia try to mend their marriage

Curtis arrives with what he calls an important invitation for Portia. He turns on the charm and tries to take steps toward repairing their marriage. Their scenes are intimate and focused on small, meaningful gestures meant to rebuild trust.

Stella gives Kai a pep talk and tells him it’s not too late to win Trina back. Her blunt but caring counsel pushes Kai to act rather than retreat.

