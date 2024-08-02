General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Be Arrested for Kristina’s Fall?

On Friday, August 2, General Hospital promises a high-stakes episode filled with drama and suspense. Josslyn Jacks dives into the pool to rescue an unconscious Kristina Corinthos-Davis, while Dante Falconeri leads a tense investigation. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome faces serious legal trouble.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

The episode begins with TJ Ashford continuing his conversation with Alexis Davis, anxiously awaiting her response about Kristina’s intentions to take the baby. However, Kristina’s sudden fall from Ava Jerome’s suite window into the pool below shifts all focus. As Kristina lies unconscious, Josslyn Jacks heroically dives in to save her, while Blaze panics nearby, creating a scene of chaos.

Harrison Chase steps in to control the situation, ensuring no one leaves until the investigation is complete. Dante Falconeri, driven by his personal connection as Kristina’s brother, takes charge of the questioning to uncover the truth behind the incident.

In a different part of town, Lois Cerullo confronts Sonny Corinthos about financing Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s record label, leading to a heated exchange. Their argument is cut short when Sonny learns about Kristina’s accident, redirecting his attention to her plight.

Back in Ava’s suite, she makes a desperate phone call, likely to her attorney, Scott Baldwin, as she faces serious allegations. Though Ava didn’t push Kristina, she inadvertently caused her fall during a struggle. Photos taken by Brick might paint a misleading picture, potentially implicating Ava further. Dante makes an arrest, and it’s highly probable that Ava finds herself in handcuffs, which might ironically be her safest refuge from Sonny’s wrath.

Advertisement

At General Hospital, TJ reacts to the devastating news as Kristina is rushed in for emergency care, fearing for both her life and her unborn child. The episode teases impending devastation, leaving viewers anxious about the baby’s fate.

As the drama unfolds on General Hospital, viewers are in for a suspenseful ride with Josslyn’s brave rescue, Dante’s relentless investigation, and Ava’s looming legal battles. Stay tuned to see how these storylines converge and the impact on Kristina, Ava, and their loved ones.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events