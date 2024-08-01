General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Prevent Kristina from Testifying?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, August 1, tensions run high as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) steps in to stop Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) from testifying. Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) stumbles upon a shocking scene and immediately informs Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy).

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Blaze, also known as Allison “Allie” Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), engages in a heartfelt conversation with Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue). Struggling to reconcile her mother’s feelings about her relationship with Kristina, Blaze remains uncertain about their future. Natalia, however, encourages patience as she evolves her perspective.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) presents Blaze with an intriguing proposal, while facing probing questions from Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) about the new recording label.

At the Metro Court pool, Trina spots something alarming and immediately shares the details with Josslyn. Speculation arises about what Trina might have witnessed—could it involve John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) in Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) suite, or something even more scandalous?

In the hospital, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) supports TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) as a potential custody battle looms. TJ confronts Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), pressing her on what actions Kristina might take regarding the baby. Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) confides in Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) about the delicate balance she’s trying to maintain with Kristina.

Kristina’s visit to Ava’s suite could uncover more secrets, potentially involving John. Ava sarcastically defends her right to have visitors, even as Kristina criticizes her over the subpoena issue. Ava stands firm on forcing Kristina to testify against Sonny.

Sonny, with the help of Brick (Stephen A. Smith), spies on Ava’s room and discovers Kristina’s presence. Determined to protect her, Sonny tracks Kristina down and assures her she won’t have to testify, despite her protests. His ominous promises leave Kristina anxious about his next move.

As Sonny and Ava’s conflict escalates, viewers can anticipate intense drama and high stakes. Will Sonny’s intervention keep Kristina from testifying, or will his actions lead to unforeseen consequences? Tune in to General Hospital to watch these gripping developments unfold.

