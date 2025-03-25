General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn’s Secret Cost Her Everything?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital (March 25) is packed with drama as Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) secret is exposed, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) make a pivotal decision about their future, and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) walks away from her job.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) grows suspicious after learning that Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) took off to Bensonhurst, distancing herself from Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). Meanwhile, Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) and Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) devise a plan to protect the Quartermaine crypt, and Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) hatches a scheme of his own—though he remains unaware of the family secrets at stake.

At GH, Ava Jerome (Maura West) discusses her financial woes with Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), who warns her about the risks of Cassadine money. Over at her WSB training facility, Josslyn’s secret injury is discovered by Vaughn (Bryce Durfee), who realizes she’s been pushing through the pain to prove her commitment. While Josslyn refuses to show weakness, Vaughn reminds her that taking care of herself is just as important as proving her strength.

Meanwhile, Carly confronts Brennan about their future, despite Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) warnings. Rather than walking away, Carly may choose to stand by Brennan, unwilling to let past conflicts dictate her path.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) pressures Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) for details on Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) troubles, while Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) urges Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to act against Ava. However, the power dynamic shifts when Sonny suffers another heart episode—leaving Ava in control of his medication in a critical moment.

Lulu, meanwhile, makes a surprising career move, deciding to leave Deception behind in search of a fresh start.

With secrets unraveling, alliances shifting, and unexpected power plays unfolding, General Hospital promises a can’t-miss episode. Will Josslyn’s injury jeopardize her future? Can Carly and Brennan move forward despite the chaos? And what will Lulu’s next move be? Tune in Tuesday for all the drama in Port Charles!