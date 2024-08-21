General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ric Lansing's Return Shock Molly and Stir Trouble in Port Charles?

On the Wednesday, August 21 episode of General Hospital, the drama in Port Charles intensifies as secrets, surprises, and schemes come to light. Ric Lansing’s unexpected return is poised to send shockwaves through Molly’s life, while Sonny Corinthos devises a plan to bait Valentin Cassadine out of hiding.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) engages in a private conversation with her daughter, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), urging her to keep a secret from Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Alexis insists that they don’t need to know about Kristina’s intentions regarding custody of the baby. Meanwhile, Molly decides it's time to name her and TJ's daughter, choosing a name without any input from Kristina, leading to an inevitable family conflict. Despite Alexis’s efforts to mediate, the tension may lead to Molly walking out on Kristina.

At the gallery, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) pressures Ava Jerome (Maura West) to do the right thing, urging her not to support John “Jagger” Cates’ (Adam J. Harrington) attempts to manipulate Kristina. Later, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) shares her concerns about Ava possibly ending up behind bars, but Trina stands by her belief in Ava's integrity. Meanwhile, John continues to corner Ava, believing that leverage is the only way to deal with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Sonny, on the other hand, discusses a new theory with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) that could help them locate Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Sonny plans to use Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) as bait to lure Valentin out of hiding. Anna, meanwhile, confronts someone, forcing them to make a critical decision, possibly involving Ava or John.

The episode reaches a climax as Molly stumbles upon a shocking discovery—Ric Lansing’s (Rick Hearst) return to Port Charles. With Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) seemingly involved, Ric’s reappearance is bound to cause a stir, especially as he reunites with his daughter, leaving Molly in shock.

As tensions escalate in Port Charles, viewers can expect an action-packed episode filled with surprises and confrontations. Will Ric Lansing’s return upend Molly’s life? Can Sonny’s plan succeed in drawing Valentin out of hiding? General Hospital promises intense drama as secrets are revealed and alliances are tested.

