Georgina Chapman Has THIS to Say About Beau Adrien Brody and Halle Berry’s Passionate Kiss at Oscars 2025; READ

This year’s Oscars, held on March 2, gave us many remarkable moments, but the one that got everyone talking was the kiss Halle Berry gave to Adrien Brody while he was with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, on the red carpet.

For the unversed, back in 2003, The Grand Budapest Hotel star shared a kiss on stage with Berry when she presented him with the Oscar. The moment surprised everyone at the time, and now, all these years later, she planted another kiss on him during the grand event.

Chapman appeared to be completely fine with it. While speaking to Extra, she said, “It was (quite the moment), wasn’t it?" adding, "I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” She reportedly made it clear that she had no issues with it and said, “He was more than fine.”

The Monster’s Ball actress told the outlet, "Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.” Berry mentioned that the kiss only happened because Georgina was fine with it.

It appeared that this wasn’t the only reason Brody made headlines. The actor also won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in The Brutalist, which also stars Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Emma Laird, and many more.

This marked Brody’s second Academy Award after his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Other incredible actors nominated in the same category included Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

