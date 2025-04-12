Hailey Bieber Trolls Husband Justin Bieber for Wearing Shirt with His Own Face, Calls it ‘Correct’

Hailey Bieber is never one to miss a playful moment with her husband, Justin Bieber. On Thursday, April 10, the model and entrepreneur took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at Justin’s wardrobe choice, and fans couldn’t get enough of the cheeky moment.

In the photo Hailey shared, Justin, 31, is seen wearing a dark gray graphic T-shirt featuring the cover art from his 2012 album Believe—effectively wearing a shirt with his own face on it. Completing his laid-back look with gray basketball shorts and a black baseball cap, the singer seemed unfazed by his bold outfit. Hailey, 28, kept her commentary short and sweet, captioning the shot, “correct.”

The lighthearted post came on the same day Justin appeared to sever ties with his Drew House fashion brand. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, he announced, “I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life. Don't waste your money on Drew House." The brand, launched in 2019 alongside former stylist Ryan Good, had been a longtime creative outlet for the pop star.

Hints of a new venture are already on the horizon. Justin has been teasing SKYLRK, a potential new fashion label. In an animated teaser shared previously, a cartoon version of Justin was seen burning down a Drew-branded house, signaling a fresh start. Early glimpses suggest SKYLRK will feature apparel and accessories, from hoodies and hats to sunglasses and phone cases.

A day before the Drew House announcement, Justin and Hailey were spotted heading to the Coachella offices to collect their festival credentials. Justin sported a royal blue beanie and navy shorts—shirtless to show off his tattoos—while Hailey kept it casual in a green striped Ciao Lucia dress and black cap.

Whether trolling each other on Instagram or making bold moves in their professional lives, Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to show they’re a duo that knows how to keep things fun, fresh, and fashion-forward.

