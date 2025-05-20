Hailey Bieber Reveals Suffering Postpartum Hemorrhage During Delivery: 'I Was Bleeding Really Badly, and People Die...'

Hailey Bieber has opened up for the first time about experiencing a life-threatening postpartum complication during the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber. In a candid interview, the supermodel shared that she suffered a severe postpartum hemorrhage after labor, and she feared dying because of excessive blood loss.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Hailey told Vogue. Despite months of intense preparation, including breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, and strength training, her labor didn’t go as planned.

At 39 weeks, she began leaking amniotic fluid and was medically induced. The doctors gave her Pitocin, which provokes contractions, and a Foley balloon was inserted into her uterus and inflated with saline to get her cervix to dilate.

After enduring 18 hours of labor without an epidural, Hailey gave birth to her baby boy. But the ordeal was far from over.

“I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind,” she told the publication, recalling the frightening moment. Postpartum hemorrhage, which affects 1 to 5 percent of deliveries, can lead to hypovolemic shock, organ failure, or death if not treated quickly.

Doctors tried various medications to stop the bleeding, but nothing worked initially. Her newborn was taken away as doctors scrambled to control the hemorrhage using a Jada device, a vacuum apparatus that provokes uterine contractions. Hailey had to endure the painful procedure for hours before the bleeding stopped.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through,” she said, referring to the constant online hate and trolling she faced during that time. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day… I cannot even begin to explain it.”

Despite the harrowing experience, Hailey says she has no regrets and would like to have more children in the future. “At least one more baby, maybe more,” she said, adding that she plans to take it “a kid at a time.”

Justin Bieber, who has often described Hailey as a grounding and stabilizing force in a frequently erratic and unpredictable world, expressed deep admiration for his wife in an email to Vogue. “The smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey,” he said.