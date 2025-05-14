Halle Bailey vs DDG: Actress Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Over Attack Claims; Know What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article mentions domestic violence.

Halle Bailey gets a restraining order against her former partner, DDG. Bailey now legally bars her child's father from coming near them.

According to TMZ, this comes after The Little Mermaid actress accused him of physically and verbally attacking her on numerous occasions. The former couple had welcomed their son in December 2023.

Bailey reveals through text messages and photo evidence details pertaining to what happened after she tried talking to DDG about alternate visiting hours for their son. It details the domestic violence that occurred as early as January, after their breakup in October. He became enraged, yelling verbal abuses such as "Get out of my car, B**CH!" around their kid, Halo, who began sobbing due to the commotion.

The Grammy-nominated singer has cited photos detailing her injuries as evidence for her restraining order concerning the bruises and chipped tooth obtained from DDG slamming her into the steering wheel. She has alleged that she was physically attacked by him during the visitation pickup.

Bailey’s testimony continues, alleging that she was too scared not to accompany DDG after the attacks. She shared the images of her bruised arms and chipped tooth with his family soon after.

She has accumulated more evidence against DDG since March. For instance, he broke into her house, took a picture of her empty bed and texted it to her, claiming, "Now I know what u been on lol," insinuating infidelity. He had also allegedly ruined her Ring camera, stolen her phone, and dropped it outside his car, asking her, "GO GET IT B**CH."

DDG is ordered by the court to stay a mandatory 100 yards away from Halle Bailey and their son, Halo. And while the mother-son duo is away in Italy for a two-month-long shoot, he is not allowed to share any social media content about them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse or domestic violence, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

