Happy Birthday Jason Derulo: Revisiting His Top 10 Tracks Of All Time As Singer Turns 35

Jason Derulo, one of the most popular and skilled pop stars of our day, has over a decade long music career. Derulo has continuously produced hit after hit, from his upbeat party bop to his romantic love anthems, achieving multiple platinum certified songs in his discography.

In this article We've compiled a list of the artist's top ten songs from Talk Dirty to Marry Me in honor of his 35th birthday. Let’s have a quick look-

10. Talk Dirty ft. 2 Chainz

We're starting with this platinum plaque-earning track featuring 2 Chainz. The song incorporates elements of electronic, hip-hop, and pop, creating an infectious beat. Its lyrics are catchy, with an explicit rating. The story goes like this: Derulo and 2 Chainz sing to their partners, asking them to "talk dirty" in the bedroom.

The song debuted at #1 on Australia’s singles chart, reached 3rd place on the US Billboard Hot 100, and was a massive hit in several countries, including the UK and Germany. The track cemented the artist’s spot in the industry while showcasing his versatility across various genres.

9. Don't Wanna Go Home

Don’t Wanna Go Home was released in 2011 as the lead single from Derulo’s second studio album, Future History. The song received mixed reviews, with some questioning its originality, but its appealing beat and relatable lyrics about staying out late partying made it a hit.

The track debuted at #39 on the US Pop Chart and later peaked at #10. Derulo sampled "Day-O" in the song's chorus. With energetic vocals and a party vibe, the song reached #14 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

8. Wiggle ft. Snoop Dog

Wiggle, featuring Snoop Dogg, is the anthem of every party, leaving no one standing still on the dance floor. Over a bass-heavy beat and funky flow, Derulo’s vocals sound incredibly smooth. The flirty lyrics include lines like: “Got me in this club, making wedding plans / If I take pictures while you do your dance / I could make you famous on Instagram.”

The music video shows Derulo and Snoop Dogg having a wild party with many beautiful women dancing. The track peaked at #5 on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking another platinum hit in Derulo’s discography.

7. Ridin’ Solo

Jason Derulo celebrates the single life in this gold-certified song. With guitar beats and fluid vocals, Derulo sings empowering lyrics: “I'm feeling like a star, you can't stop my shine / I'm loving cloud nine, my head's in the sky / I'm solo, I'm ridin' solo."

Selling over 3 million digital copies in the US, Ridin' Solo became Derulo's third consecutive track to hit that milestone. The song also reached #9 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The music video, directed by Scott Speer, features Derulo playing the piano.

6. Love Not War ft. Nuka

In his first collaboration with Caledonian beatmaker Nuka, Derulo released Love Not War as a single in 2020. The song was later included on his 2024 album Nu King. Originally, the track was an instrumental titled The Tampa Beat, which Nuka released in 2018.

The song earned a Silver certification in the United Kingdom after selling more than 200,000 units. The accompanying music video has garnered more than 215 million views on YouTube.

5. It Girl

It Girl is the second single from Derulo’s studio album Future History. The lyrics perfectly depict how Derulo praises the qualities of his dream girl, whom he finds after a long search. The radio-friendly lyrics and catchy production garnered positive feedback from critics.

The song blends R&B and mid-tempo pop vibes, with the singer's laid-back vocals complementing the track. Peaking at #10 on the US Pop Songs Chart and #17 on the US Billboard Hot 100, It Girl surpassed the commercial success of his first single, Whatcha Say.

4. Want You to Want Me

Want You to Want Me, the lead single from Derulo's fourth studio album Everything is 4, was the first song recorded for the album. Infused with a synth beat and Derulo's smooth vocals, the lyrics are flirty and sensual, describing the singer's feelings for the woman he desires.

A notable lyric from the song goes: "It's too hard to sleep / I got the sheets on the floor, nothing on me / And I can't take it no more, it's a hundred degrees." The track debuted at #5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and sold 127,000 units in its first week. It also became a major hit on the UK Singles Chart.

3. Marry Me

As the title suggests, Marry Me lyrically portrays the journey of someone deciding to spend the rest of their life with their partner. Released as the second single from Derulo’s 2013 studio album Tattoos (the US version titled Talk Dirty), the song showcases a deeply personal side of the artist.

Jordin Sparks, known for her appearance on American Idol, stars in the music video, and the song was dedicated to her. Although not one of Derulo’s best-performing singles on the charts, the emotional depth and heartfelt representation make it a standout track. Marry Me also highlights Derulo's adaptability to different genres.

2. In My Head

Released as the second single from Derulo’s debut album in 2009, In My Head features a heavy electro and rock influence. The lyrics express his thoughts and feelings for a girl he likes, with lines like: “In my head, I see you all over me / In my head, you fulfill my fantasy / In my head, you'll be screamin' 'Ohh' / In my head, it's goin' down.”

The music video for In My Head showcases futuristic, neon-lit landscapes that complement the song's upbeat, energetic vibe. The track performed exceptionally well on the charts, reaching #5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning a platinum certification.

1. Savage Love (feat. Jawsh 685)

In this collaboration, Derulo teams up with New Zealand music producer Jawsh 685 for the global hit Savage Love. The song peaked at #1 in 17 different countries, including the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. A remix featuring the renowned South Korean boy band BTS helped the song reach the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Savage Love became a viral sensation on TikTok, especially among Gen Z, thanks to its infectious and rhythmic beats. The remix marked Derulo's second number-one hit on the US charts, following his 2009 breakout single Whatcha Say.

