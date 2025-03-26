Here’s Why Ben Affleck is Visiting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Set Post JLo Split: ‘Told Me to Play...’

Ben Affleck is all excited to visit the set of his best friend Matt Damon’s next film, The Odyssey. The words from the Pearl Harbor actor came during an interview where he also shed light on how Matt Damon’s film choices helped the actor grow in the film industry.

Talking to GQ magazine, Ben Affleck spoke about how following their 1997 entry, Good Will Hunting, the actor from Jason Bourne joined forces with many big names such as Steven Spielberg in Saving Private Ryan, Anthony Minghella and now having a chance to work with Christopher Nolan.

Stating, “It’s not like I was saying, ‘No, Scorsese, no, Spielberg, I’m not going to be in your movie,’” Ben Affleck added that he would have acted in Saving Private Ryan and would have even worked with the Killers of the Flower Moon director, “If Martin Scorsese called me and told me to play a waiter.”

Calling Steven Spielberg one of the great filmmaking architects, Ben Affleck went on to add, “I feel that way about Chris Nolan. I may go visit Matt on the set just to watch Nolan direct. I’m not even kidding at all.”

The Deep Waters actor’s words came following his split from Jennifer Lopez which was finalized on January 6, 2025.

For those unversed, following the Robin Williams starring outing, both the best friends went on to do separate sets of films. While Matt Damon gained massive respect through films such as Talented Mr. Ripley, Robert Redford’s The Legend of Bagger Vance, as well as Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, it was Ben Affleck who grabbed worldwide attention through outings like Armageddon, Daredevil, and more.

Talking about the next Christopher Nolan outing, alongside Matt Damon the movie will even star Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

The Odyssey happens to be a third outing between Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan following Interstellar and Oppenheimer.