House of the Dragon Season 2: Who is Cregan Stark? All To Know About the Youngest Stark Lord in the Series

The end of House of the Dragon Season 1 left fans with one clear message that the war is here and the Dance of the Dragons has begun. Season 2 will see the return of many familiar houses. Perhaps the most anticipated among fans is the return of the Starks, in particular, the never-before seen Cregan Stark.

Tom Taylor, known for his works in The Dark Tower and The Kid Who Would Be King, emerges as Cregan Stark in an exclusive first look at the character in House of the Dragon season 2.

Who is Cregan Stark?

Cregan Stark who is also known as the Wolf of the North and later the Old Man of the North. He was the Lord of Winterfell and head of House Stark during the reigns of kings Viserys I, Aegon II, Aegon III and Daeron I Targaryen.

According to Archmaester Gyldayn, Cregan was a stern and formidable lord. Like many other Starks, Cregan was a good friend to the Night's Watch. Lord Cerwyn was said to be his closest friend. Prince Aemon Targaryen, the Dragonknight, claimed he never faced a finer swordsman than Lord Cregan.

Cregan was born as the eldest son of Rickon Stark, Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North, and Lady Gilliane Glover. When Lord Rickon passed away, he was succeeded by the thirteen-year-old Cregan. Rickon's brother, Bennard Stark, ruled the north as regent during Cregan's minority. Bennard was slow to relinquish power when Cregan turned sixteen and came of age.

Not only is he one of the realm's best swordsmen, but he is also regarded as an intimidating and commanding presence, a strong leader. He commands a group of soldiers known as the Winter Wolves, a group of older, tough northern fighters who help the Targaryens win several key battles against Aegon II and the Hightowers.

Towards the end of the war, Cregan is a key player in putting Rhaenyra's son Aegon III, or Aegon the Younger, on the throne. After marching south with thousands of Northman, Cregan takes control of the capital and helps end the war, imprisoning traitors and setting up the realm for the accession of Aegon III. He even briefly serves as Hand of the King, in a period known as The Hour of the Wolf.

In 126 AC, Cregan took up rule of the north by having Bennard and his three sons imprisoned. The young lord then married Lady Arra Norrey, a friend from childhood, but she died in 128 AC while giving birth to a son. Cregan named his infant heir Rickon after his late father.

Though little has been released about the intricate details of Season 2 of House of the Dragon, it is already promising to be a packed season, sure to meet the tension-filled, bloody heights of the first. And the introduction of Cregan Stark looks to be the icing on the cake for many fans. There is no doubt that once Cregan Stark storms onto screens in Season 2 to save the day, he will be a quick favorite among viewers.

Who is Tom Taylor?

Tom Taylor’s first onscreen role was in the TV series The Last Kingdom in 2015. He played young Uhtred at 14 years old. He went on to play Jake in The Dark Tower movie alongside Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. He played Luther Jones in the Netflix film Love at First Sight with Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. He also appeared in 6 episodes of the TV series The Bay in 2023.

Taylor will be one of the more popular new additions to the cast of House of the Dragon season 2, as he’s playing the first Stark we’ve seen since Game of Thrones ended. After the trailer for House of the Dragon dropped this past weekend, Taylor shared a video message thanking fans for their warm welcome.

“Before I sleep, I just thought I’d say: Thank you to everyone who’s messaged and commented and just been really welcoming about my involvement in House of the Dragon,” Taylor said. “I’m really looking forward to it. Yeah. I’m knackered, but thanks.”

The role of Cregan Stark will likely be the role that will bring Taylor to a place of instant worldwide recognition among a massive fanbase. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a young actor building a career brick by brick.

Along with Taylor as Cregan Stark, additional names who have joined the cast for season 2 include Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, and Vincent Regan.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Trailer: 6 Things You Missed In The New Video