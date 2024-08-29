How to Read Colleen Hoover Books in Order? Explained

If there’s a most talked about author right now, it's Colleen Hoover. Her 2016 romance novel, It Ends With Us, was adapted into a movie starring Blake Lively. The film premiered in August and has been the talk of the town ever since.

Readers of Book Tok have already heard Colleen’s name several times. The bestselling author has written over 24 novels and novellas in the last 12 years. The main elements in her book have always been dark pasts, secrets, unusual names, sequels, and smut. She has gained popularity for both her standalone novels and series. So, here’s a guide for you to read every Colleen Hoover in the correct order.

Hoover’s Standalone Books

Ugly Love (2014)

The novel revolves around a nurse and an airline pilot, a very unusual duo. The two not only balance busy schedules but also hatred towards each other, which later turns into an undeniable physical attraction. The only way out? A sex-onlyarrangement with two rules - no questions about the past and no expectations for the future.

Confess (2015)

When young Auburn Reed crosses paths with artist Owen Gentry, everything changes. While the two connect on an artistic level, Owen’s secret past might be a path for destruction for Auburn.

November 9 (2015)

If you’re a fan of plots like the Before series and One Day, this novel is a must. It follows an aspiring novelist and his muse, who spend a day together and promise to meet every year on November 9.

Too Late (2016)

This novel boasts of a darker and edgier plot as it follows a girl, Sloan, who finds herself entangled with a drug trafficker. When things get serious, his fondness for her turns into a twisted obsession. However, Sloan then finds herself attracted to an undercover DEA agent trying to track down the drug trafficker.

Never Never (2016)

A mystery romance that follows a lifelong couple that wakes up one day without any memory of each other. The two work together to unravel the truth of what happened and why they were in love.

Without Merit (2017)

Written through the eyes of the youngest child in a strange family, this novel takes an unexpected turn when the girl is forced to reveal her family’s darkest secrets and choose herself.

Verity (2018)

This novel follows a struggling writer who ends up living in the home of a bestselling author and her husband. Her only task? To finish the author’s pending novels. While going through the famous writer’s office, she comes across an unfinished autobiography that threatens to reveal a dark family secret.

Regretting You (2019)

Gilmore Girls fans might find this one interesting as it follows a young mother and a teenage daughter, just like the beloved show. However, this novel has one plot twist - the mother and the daughter must learn to coexist after their husband and father respectively, mysteriously die.

Heart Bones (2020)

Beyah Grim has her future sorted - a full-ride scholarship to Penn State - her only escape from her life of poverty and neglect. But things don’t go her way when an unexpected death leaves her homeless and alone. The only option left is to live with her estranged father, where she ends up meeting a wealthy guy. When the two agree to a no-feelings summer fling, things don’t work out as planned.

Layla (2020)

This tragic novel follows the love story of a young couple who get into a tragic accident, leaving one of them fighting for their life. When visiting the spot where they first met doesn’t help, a love triangle begins.

Reminders of Him (2022)

When a young mother reunites with her four-year-old daughter, she is forced to build relationships with people. Instead, she ends up forming a relationship with the only person in town who talks to her - a local bar owner.

Hoover’s Series

The Slammed Trilogy

a. Slammed (2012)

Hoover’s first step into the series started with Slammed. This novel follows who falls for her poet neighbor while dealing with the grief of losing her father. Their honeymoon phase comes to an end when they discover something shocking.

b. Point of Retreat (2012)

The second novel in the trilogy pushes the pair to test how long they are willing to hold onto their love despite the shocking revelation from the past.

c. This Girl (2013)

The third and final installment, this novel is written from the poet's neighbor’s point of view. While the couple struggle, they still hold hope of a future together.

The Hopeless Saga

Hopeless (2012)

The first book in the series follows two young lovers, Sky and Dean, with secrets, who explore their first love and dark pasts together.

Losing Hope (2013)

The sequel unravels Dean’s past and his early childhood memories of Sky.

Finding Cinderella (2013)

A continuation of the trilogy, this novella revolves around two teenagers who pretend to fall in love with each other for an hour. But when the time is up, they wonder if the love is real. Later in life, Daniel meets a girl, Six, who makes him believe in love at first sight.

All Your Perfects (2018)

A story about a married couple whose unaddressed pasts return to tear their relationship apart. While some may consider it a standalone, All Your Perfects is a part of the series.

Finding Perfect (2019)

A thread that weaves through multiple novels - Finding Cinderella and All Your Perfects - and serves as the concluding book in the Hopeless series. It follows Daniel and Six’s relationship and their eventual heartbreak.

The Maybe Trilogy

Maybe Someday (2014)

The first installment in the trilogy follows a college student who finds herself attracted to her mysterious neighbor after discovering her boyfriend is cheating on her.

Maybe Not (2014)

A novella focusing on one of the fan's favorite side characters from the previous book follows the typical enemies-to-lovers plot we all love.

Maybe Now (2018)

The third book in the trilogy follows two relationships from the previous books. However, it also shifts the spotlight to another character in the series and her quest to complete an old bucket list before time runs out.

It Ends (and Starts) With Us Series

It Ends With Us (2016)

One of the most popular books by Hoover, this novel was recently adapted into a movie directed by Justin Baldoni. It follows a flower shop owner, Lily, who meets a too-good-to-be-true neurosurgeon, Ryle, and falls dangerously in love with him. However, when her first love, Atlas, reappears, she feels divided.

It Starts With Us (2022)

The sequel follows the events from the first book and explores Atlas and Lily's history, often switching perspectives between the two.

