Machine Gun Kelly gave a stunning closing performance for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 26, at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The rapper gave a stirring rendition of his smash song "Lonely Road," which took home the People's Choice Country Award for Best Crossover Song of 2024.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the People's Choice Country Awards, where he was both a performer and a nominee, MGK addressed his sober path and emphasized a big mental shift.

"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he stated. Kelly struggled with the problems and curses that had been passed down to him through the generations, but he found comfort in his resolve to be a good man for his daughter Casie.

The Emo Girl singer believes to have discovered the solution when he realized that it is his job to be a good man. "I find solace in knowing that I can, you know, punish myself today so that I can forgive myself tomorrow," says Kelly.

The rapper further told the outlet, "I would die for my daughter, whom I love with all of my heart. And I have a wonderful life to live, a wonderful family, and a wonderful circle of friends. And I'm no longer too dazed to miss that."

In an August podcast interview, MGK, 34, revealed that he is "completely sober from everything." This was during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde.

The first collaboration song from MGK and Jelly Roll, Lonely Road, was released in July. It's a fresh take on John Denver's timeless song Take Me Home, Country Roads. The song's music video features cameos from Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo and MGK's fiancée, Megan Fox.

In the video, MGK and Jelly portray two guys who are battling infertility, financial hardships, and emotional obstacles as they attempt to support their families. Fox is shown holding a baby as she visits MGK's character in jail at the end of the video.

Kelly's performance was only one of the evening's numerous highlights, which included performances by The War and Treaty, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, and Parker McCollum.

