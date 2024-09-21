‘I Was On Your Show’: Demi Lovato Recalls Raven Symone’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Forgetting They Worked Together

The Hulu documentary Child Star by Demi Lovato has been dropped on the streaming platform and the first guest on the show was That’s So Raven star, Raven Symone.

The duo has a long, heartfelt conversation about their childhood, struggles in the industry and their professional lives, while Lovato also recalls Symone’s first reaction to the former, forgetting that the duo had worked together before.

In one segment of the episode, the actress-singer shared, "When we first got on the phone to talk about this project, I was like, 'I watched you on That's So Raven, such an inspiration.’”

She further said to The Little Rascals star, "You were like, 'Bitch, I was on your show!' And I was like, 'Oh my God, she was.’” Lovato and Symone worked together on a Disney show Sonny with a Chance, wherein the Confident crooner was cast as a regular, and the latter had appeared for one episode in 2010.

As for the Hulu series, Child Star marks the directorial debut of Lovato. The show will bring in celebrities from the industry as they discuss the details of their childhood, wherein they faced the wrath of Hollywood in their younger days.

ALSO READ: 'I Was Struggling': Demi Lovato Reveals How Dark Side Of Fame Led Her To Cause 'Explosive' Incidents In The Past

In the first episode, the Let It Go singer shared, "I was a teenager, and I was just exhausted.” She further added, "I was being worked into the ground. We were all just kind of flapping around, figuring out how to swim."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about forgetting her working with The Cosby Show star, Lovato explained, "It was part of my disassociation that I don't even remember so much of my show that I was on.” She went on to further state, "But I do remember how difficult I was to work with because I was in so much pain, and I was hurting."

Symone also reverted with an understanding response, claiming, "I mean, you weren't the nicest person. You weren't like, 'Welcome!' You weren't doing that. But being the type of person I am and that I've been in the industry for as long as you, and I understand the glaze over the eyes, I didn't hold it against you. I just was like, 'Something's going on there.'”

Meanwhile, new episodes of Child Star are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

ALSO READ: 'Figuring Out My Sound': Demi Lovato Shares Update On New Music; Reveals She Is Focused On THESE Genres