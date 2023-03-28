iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Doja Cat claim honours

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 was held on Monday night, 27 March. From 8 p.m. (ET). Find out the complete winners list of the much-anticipated event.

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles (Images: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles YouTube)
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles (Images: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles YouTube)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 complete winners list is finally out. The much-anticipated awards ceremony was held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, on Monday night, 27 March, from 8 p.m. (ET) onwards. This time, the show was hosted by Lenny Kravitz, along with an interesting lineup of presenters and performers. Taylor Swift won multiple awards including the Innovator Award, and Doja Cat got the Most Played Artist of the Year. Scroll below to find out about the winners in all other categories.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Winners List

iHeartRadio Innovator
Taylor Swift

iHeartRadio Icon Award
Pink

Most Played Artist of the Year
Doja Cat

Tour of the Year
Coldplay

Song of the year
“About Damn Time”- Lizzo
“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
“As It Was”- Harry Styles
“Big Energy”- Latto
“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
“First Class”- Jack Harlow
“Ghost”- Justin Bieber
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Woman” – Doja Cat

Artist of the year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Drake
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Justin Bieber
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Best duo/group of the year
AJR
Black Eyed Peas
Blackpink
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Parmalee
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic

Best collaboration
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”- Elle King & Miranda Lambert
“Cold Heart”- Elton John & Dua Lipa
“half of my hometown”- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“One Right Now”- Post Malone & The Weeknd
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
“Wait For U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems
“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Taylor Swift (Image: Taylor Swift Instagram)

Best new pop artist
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Jax
Nicky Youre
Steve Lacy

Country song of the year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

Country artist of the year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Best new country artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Cody Johnson
Elle King
Elvie Shane
Priscilla Block

Afrobeats artist of the year
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

Hip-hop song of the year
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”- Hitkidd & GloRilla
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby
“Super Gremlin”- Kodak Black
“Wait for U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-hop artist of the year
Drake
Future
Kodak Black
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo

Best new hip-hop artist
B-Lovee
GloRilla
Latto
Nardo Wick
SleazyWorld Go

R&B song of the year
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Free Mind” – Tems
“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long
“I Hate U”- SZA
“Smokin Out The Window” – Silk Sonic

R&B artist of the year  
Blxst
Muni Long
Silk Sonic
SZA
Yung Bleu

Best new R&B artist 
Blast
Brent Faiyaz
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems

Alternative song of the year
“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Edging”- Blink-182
“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
“Heat Waves”- Glass Animals
“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”- Kate Bush

Beyoncé (Image: Beyoncé Instagram)

Alternative artist of the year
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
twenty one pilots
Weezer

Best new artist (alternative & rock)
Beach Weather
BoyWithUke
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Turnstile
Wet Leg

Rock song of the year
“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
“Planet Zero”- Shinedown
“So Called Life”- Three Days Grace
“Taking Me Back”- Jack White

Rock artist of the year
Ghost
Papa Roach
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Three Days Grace

Dance song of the year
“Cold Heart”- Elton John & Dua Lipa
“Escape”- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
“Heaven Takes You Home”- Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
“Hot In It”- Tiësto & Charli XCX
“I’m Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance artist of the year
Anabel Englund
Joel Corry
Sofi Tukker
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto

Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year 
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni
“MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G
“Me Porto Bonito”- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Provenza”- Karol G

Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year  
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican song of the year 
“Cada Quien”- Grupo Firme ft. Maluma
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Si Te Pudiera Mentir”- Calibre 50
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
“Ya Supérame”- Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican artist of the year
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Grupo Firme
La Adictiva

Best new Latin artist
Blessd
Kali Uchis
Quevedo
Ryan Castro
Venesti   

Best lyrics (socially voted category)
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“abcdefu” – Gayle
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Buy Dirt”- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“Glimpse Of Us”- Joji
“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna 
“N95” – Kendrick Lamar
“pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj 
“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Best music video (socially voted category)
“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift 
“As It Was” – Harry Styles 
“Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez
“Don’t Be Shy”- Tiësto & Karol G 
“Don’t You Worry”- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
“Envovler” – Anitta 
“Left and Right”- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
“Pink Venom”- BLACKPINK 
“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny 
“Yet to Come” – BTS 

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift (Image: Selena Gomez Instagram)

Best fan army (socially voted category)
“Barbz”- Nicki Minaj 
“Beliebers”- Justin Bieber 
“BeyHive” – Beyoncé
“Blinks”- Blackpink 
“BTSArmy”- BTS 
“Harries” – Harry Styles 
“Hotties”- Megan Thee Stallion 
“Louies”- Louis Tomlinson 
“RihannaNavy”- Rihanna 
“Rushers”- Big Time Rush 
“Selenators” – Selena Gomez 
“Swifties”- Taylor Swift 

Social star award (socially voted category)
Bailey Zimmerman
Charli D’Amelio
Em Beihold
Gayle
GloRilla
JVKE
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Yung Gravy

Favorite tour photographer (socially voted category)
Bad Bunny – Siempreric
Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos
Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda
Halsey – Yasi
Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling
Luke Combs – David Bergman
Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill
Olivia Rodrigo – Donslens
Post Malone – Adam DeGross
twenty one pilots – Ashley Osborn
YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant

TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category)
“About Damn Time”- Lizzo 
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy 
“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift 
“Big Energy”- Latto 
“Cuff It”- Beyoncé
“Envolver”- Anitta 
“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert 
“Made You Look”- Meghan Trainor 
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj 
“Unholy”- Sam Smith & Kim Petras 
“World’s Smallest Violin”- AJR 

Favorite documentary (socially voted category)
Halftime – Jennifer Lopez 
Life in Pink – Machine Gun Kelly 
Love, Lizzo– Lizzo 
Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar With Lewis Capaldi – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi 
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez 
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – Shania Twain 
Sheryl – Sheryl Crow 
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby – Lil Baby 

Favorite tour style (socially voted category)
Bad Bunny
Carrie Underwood
Dua Lipa
Elton John
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Machine Gun Kelly
Olivia Rodrigo
Rosalía
The Weeknd

Favorite residency (socially voted category)
“An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic
“Enigma + Jazz & Piano” – Lady Gaga 
“Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain 
“Love In Las Vegas”- John Legend 
“Love On Tour” – Harry Styles 
“Play”- Katy Perry 
“Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood
“Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency” – Usher
“Weekends with Adele” – Adele

Favorite use of a sample (socially voted category)
Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance” – sampled Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”
Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” – sampled 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P,” Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay,” and
Biggie’s “Kick In The Door”
Chlöe’s “Treat Me” – sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” – sampled Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”
DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Staying Alive” – sampled The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”
Doja Cat’s “Vegas” – sampled Shonka Dukureh’s “Hound Dog”
Jack Harlow’s “First Class” – sampled Fergie’s “Glamorous”
Latto’s “Big Energy” – sampled Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”
Lizzo’s “Break Up Twice” – sampled Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” – sampled Rick James’ “Super Freak”
Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out of The Woods”
Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – sampled Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

 

FAQs

When are the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023?
The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held on March 27, from 8 p.m. (ET) at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.
Who won Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023?
Taylor Swift won the Song of the Year for Antihero at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023.
Who won Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023?
Harry Styles won the Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023.
Credits: Billboard, Taylor Swift/ Harry Styles YouTube, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Taylor Swift Instagram

