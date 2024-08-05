Is Channing Tatum's Gambit Movie Happening After Deadpool and Wolverine Fame? Here's What We Know

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment of the movie franchise. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going through a tumultuous time, Deadpool 3 turned out to be a blessing as it saved the MCU’s embarrassing box office run with its overwhelming performance. The movie is still receiving attention from the audience.

The film finally brought in two absolutely polar opposite characters - Deadpool aka Wade Wilson and Wolverine aka Logan. One is in a red suit while the other is clad in a yellow outfit. The hype is real as Deadpool has proved to be Marvel Jesus. While the movie is itself bringing an audience to the theatre, the gags, cameos, and special appearances add the extra charm.

There have been too many Deadpool and Wolverine variants to look out for along with various MCU characters making a return in the movie. The audience will get to see X-23, Blade, Electra, and even Channing Tatum as Gambit. This ignited the questions in the audience’s mind about whether Tatum will ever get his feature film as Gambit in the future.

Recently a post has been going viral all over the social media platforms, where Channing Tatum as Gambit can be seen posing for the poster. It claimed that the actor might get his solo movie after the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, though there has been no confirmation from the Studios yet. However, it is not unknown that Tatum has been trying to get his film in MCU for a long time.

Gambit was introduced in the comics in the 1990 series, The Uncanny X-Men Annual by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee. However, when X-Men Origins: Wolverine was released in 2009 by 20th Century Fox, Gambit’s character was debuted but the Fly Me To The Moon actor was not available at that moment to play it.

Later, in 2014, producer Lauren Shuler addressed his interest in casting Channing Tatum as Gambit in a solo movie. However, despite everyone’s interest in it, the movie never got to see the light. Over the years, many directors changed, and many other personalities joined the team. But when Disney took over 20th Century Fox, it pulled its plug off from making the movie. Thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, the audience gets to see a glimpse of Tatum’s way of Gambit portrayal.

Even though the character didn’t pull nostalgic feelings out of the audience like Logan or Wade did, it surely brought up inquiries about whether Gambit will get a solo feature film in the future. But until Disney drops any announcement regarding it, there’s nothing concrete about it.

Do you think Channing Tatum will have his own MCU movie as Gambit? Let us know.

