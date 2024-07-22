Is Good Bones Returning With 9th Season For Limited Run? Here's What Report Says

Good Bones is making a comeback with a special limited season. The popular HGTV series concluded its eight-season run in 2023 but will return later this summer for one more installment. Fans will once again see the mother-daughter duo, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine, reunite for this special season. Here’s what you need to know.

What will the limited-time season be about?

Good Bones' special season will pick up where Starsiak Hawk and Laine left off, following their renovations in Indianapolis with their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. The new season will showcase Starsiak Hawk transforming a decaying lake house north of Indianapolis into her ideal family vacation spot. Meanwhile, Laine will use her retirement savings to turn a 120-year-old bungalow in Wilmington, North Carolina, into a vibrant beach getaway.

The 90-minute premiere will focus on Starsiak Hawk’s journey with the lake house renovation, while the following two one-hour episodes will center on Laine's bungalow project. Despite retiring from their business in 2019, Laine remained a part of the show until its conclusion in 2023, with a special focus on DIY projects.

In August 2023, Starsiak Hawk announced that Good Bones would end with its eighth season. At the time, she expressed gratitude and pride for “making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am.”

When will the new season come?

The three-week run begins with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 9/8c, and the next episodes will run two hours each. You can watch the new episodes of Good Bones on HGTV. Also, the new episodes will be available to stream on Max on the same day and time. Till then, you might want to rewatch all eight seasons of Good Bones on Max.

