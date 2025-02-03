When is Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's Iconic The Devil Wears Prada Releasing on Prime Video? Find Out

The Devil Wears Prada has made its way to the digital screens. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s cinematic piece went on to release on Prime Video on February 1, making it available for the audience to enjoy the film in the comforts of their homes.

The movie was dropped in theaters in 2006, and nearly two decades later, the David Frankel directorial is still a blockbuster as it was back in the day.

As for the plot of the film, the story revolves around an aspiring journalist who comes to New York to fulfill her dream. As she entered the City’s biggest magazine publishing house, she went on to work as an assistant to the editor, Miranda Priestley.

Apart from Streep and Hathaway, the cast of the movie includes Emily Blunt, Simon Baker, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier. The Devil Wears Prada went on to collect $326 million against a $41 million budget.

Meanwhile, the film was based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same title. The movie also went on to be nominated for various awards at the ceremonies, and Meryl Streep won the Golden Globes Awards as well as received an Academy Awards nomination in the Best Actress category.

From the audience to the critics, the movie was loved across the globe, and the iconic scenes of the film have been recreated multiple times over various platforms.

In the past year, media reports revealed that The Devil Wears Prada sequel has been in the works at the Disney Studios. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is said to be in talks to write the next chapter of the story, too.

Tune in on Prime Video to watch The Devil Wears Prada.