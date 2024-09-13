'It Wasn't Great': Speak No Evil Star James McAvoy Reflects On First Meeting With Celebrity Crush Jennifer Aniston

James McAvoy recently revealed his experience meeting the Friends actress Jennifer Aniston for the first time. McAvoy, who is currently making headlines for his performance in his latest psychological thriller film Speak No Evil, shared he had a big crush on Aniston during his childhood and how he eventually met her one day at a Hollywood party, noting that the encounter 'wasn't great' because of a reason. Read on further to know more details!



James McAvoy recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he talked about his latest film and even recalled how he first met Jennifer Aniston, who he said was his childhood celebrity crush.

The Conspirator actor shared, "I did meet her, and it wasn't great," before clarifying his remarks, adding, "Not because she's not great." McAvoy then narrated an awkward tale of how he ended up meeting the Murder Mystery actress, at a party in Los Angeles when he was young, around age 22.

The actor said he met Lucy Liu at the party, noting that she was incredibly friendly and invited him to join her friends, recalling, "She was like, ‘Come meet my friends.’ There was a big circle of her friends, and one of them happened to be Aniston."

McAvoy said he got parked right beside her, mentioning just as Liu was about to introduce him to her friend, she got pulled aside by someone she knew from high school.

The Last Station actor mentioned that Liu left him standing among the group, so he awkwardly tried to introduce himself by saying, "Hey, what's up, I'm new in town." He added that things became more awkward when he told Aniston, "So you're Jennifer Aniston, and you're in Friends," before admitting, "It was rough. But she was lovely."

Meanwhile, James McAvoy stars as Paddy in the latest remake of the 2022 Danish film Speak No Evil opposite his co-star Mackenzie Davis. The film follows the Dalton family, Ben (Scott McNairy), Louise (Mackenzie Davis), and their daughter Agnes (Alix West), who quickly bond with a couple, Paddy (McAvoy), Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their mute son, Ant (Dan Hough). During a weekend visit to their farm in the English countryside, the Daltons start to uncover a sinister mystery about their hosts.

James Watkins' Speak No Evil is now out in theaters.