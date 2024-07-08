‘It's A Battle Move’; House Of The Dragon Director And Actor Discuss Aemond’s Intentions At Rook's Rest Battle

Spoilers for House Of The Dragons season 2, episode 4!

Finally, a dance of the dragons occurred in the latest episode as three dragons and their riders indulged in bloody combat! At the Rook’s Rest battle, Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were overpowered and put to rest by Vhagar and Aemond. However, the latter completely negated that his brother Aegon on Sunfyre—who was tangled in a fight with Rhaenys and her dragon—would be the collateral damage of his attack!

Did Aemond mean to kill Aegon at the Rook’s Rest battle?

It’s no secret that the one-eyed prince has no affinity for his brother, aka King Aegon, who has been the source of his torment and childhood trauma.

During the battle, he commands Vhagar to throw flames at the ‘Queen who never was,’ which also harms Aegon and his dragon, leading them to crash into the woods below. After the battle, Sir Criston Cole spots Aemond drawing his sword as he towered over an unconscious Aegon and Synfyre. So, did Aemond want his brother dead?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, director Alan Taylor and actor Ewan Mitchell explain the layered motivation behind Aemond’s actions in the battle. “I think that maybe Aemond would never have intended to burn Aegon, but it just so happened that Aegon was there tangled with Rhaenys and Meleys when he was on top of Sunfyre,” Mitchell, who plays Aemond, said.

On the other hand, the director leaves the scene to be interpreted by the audience. He mentioned that Aemond deliberately joined the battle late and was “indiscriminate” while blasting fire. “So I think you can believe whatever you want to believe about his motivations there,” he added.

What can you expect from the next episode of HOTD?

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin and no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” rightfully said by the ‘Queen who never was’ but should have been, considering she was one of the most badass dragon rider and warrior in Westeros.

The death of Rhaenys will be a huge blow for Team Black because, according to director Alan Taylor, she was “the most experienced warrior in this group.” Moreover, her fighting against Aemond and Aegon, mere impetuous young men chasing glory, makes her death even more unforgiving.

The next episode will have the aftermath of the battle, which killed Princess Rhaenys and left King Aegon fatally injured. The Green Council will most likely play dirty ruling in the stead of Aegon, which opens the possibility of Otto Hightower’s return.

As per the preview trailer, Daemon threatens to burn down houses if they side with the Greens. Team Black will definitely avenge the death, either by violence or some other twisted scheme. Mysaria saying, "there is more than one way to fight a war," at the end of the trailer implies the latter. We’ll have to wait and see which team will win the next battle!

