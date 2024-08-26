'It's Important For Me To...': Lainey Wilson Reveals How She Feels About Young Fans Looking Up To Her

Lainey is talking about the whole fame thing and the “expectation” that falls in the laps of celebrities most especially when it comes to being a role model to the numerous young followers she has.

In a conversation with PEOPLE about Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, the 32-year-old country star has genuine feelings of pressure. She probably knows that good things are expected of her or she is already conscious of expectations placed on her back, and it is something she doesn’t mind so much because it challenges her.

Lainey said that she could take it but there is still that little voice that comes from her parents and faith reminding her. She always tries to ensure none of them feels let down but come on, she is only a human being and on some occasions, this is going to happen.

"I feel like I can handle that pressure. I feel like at the end of the day, I still fear mama, daddy, and the Lord, and I try my best not to do things that would disappoint them," she says. "The truth is, I'm human, so I'm going to disappoint people."

Lainey Wilson embraces change with pride and anticipation for her Whirlwind album

Here Lainey understands that she has a number of little pairs of eyes observing all the changes in herself, including her clothes and her speech. She thrives on knowing that at night she can lay down comfortably for her sleep with so much pride of how she appeared for the day.

"But I know I have a lot of little people watching me, and watching what I wear, watching what I say," Wilson adds. "It's important for me to make sure that I can lay my head down at night, and be proud of what I did or said."

Other news include that she is really thrilled about her fifth album, Whirlwind which came out on August 23rd. She refers to it as a ‘badass record’ and claims that people will get to see a different side of her. As always Lainey is positive this will be one album she will be recommending for the next 30 years.

"I think this record is going to be something that I talk about 50 years from now," Wilson says.

Some of the songs are singles out already like Country’s Cool Again and 4x4xU with Whirlwind being a highly anticipated project that consists of 14 songs. According to Lainey, this new phase of her music can be described as the most intimate and self-actualizing form of music she has done. She has high expectations that it will bring some order to your own storm and wrap you up, as it did for her.

“This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I’ve ever made. I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me," said Wilson, who also won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Lainey Wilson's stellar new jewelry collection with Kendra Scott

Now that Lainey Wilson's new album is out, she's also celebrating her fresh collection with Kendra Scott. This new line includes rings, chain necklaces, and earrings, priced between 98 USD and 225 USD, featuring a chic crescent moon and star designs. Lainey and Kendra, who started the brand back in 2002, teamed up on this collection and hit it off like they were soulmates.

Lainey says she wanted a collection that combined both their styles into something unique. She feels super lucky to have collaborated with someone who shares her passion for creativity, art, and fashion. According to Lainey, working on this collection was a blast.

“I was really interested in a collection that bridged both of our personalities into one,” she says. “I feel lucky that I got to do this collection with someone who feels the same way about creativity, art and style. We had a lot of fun doing it!”

