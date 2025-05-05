Did You Notice Josh Peck's Cameo in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5? Everything We Know About His Role

Disclaimer: This story contains spoilers for The Last of Us S2.

At this point, the audience naturally expects major twists and turns in every episode of The Last of Us Season 2. In the show’s fourth episode, which aired on Sunday, viewers were surprised by a cameo from none other than Josh Peck.

Advertisement

The actor appeared at the start of the latest Bella Ramsey –starring episode. Peck stole the limelight by impeccably delivering his lines as Janowitz, a soldier with the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA).

In a flashback to 2018, all the soldiers, including Peck’s character, are shown traveling in the back of a van on a mission in the Seattle Quarantine Zone.

Janowitz entertains his fellow soldiers by recounting a time when he stopped three voters who were distributing religious pamphlets. He recalls getting backup from Greenberg, a violent FEDRA soldier who misunderstood the word “disseminating” as something obscene. When one of the detainees corrected Greenberg, the officer slammed the man’s head and shouted, “Nobody asked you, Jizzboy.”

Later in the episode, the tone shifts dramatically when Isaac Dixon, played by Jeffrey Wright, betrays his own men. As their vehicle comes to a stop, Isaac exits, throws a grenade into the van, and locks the door behind them.

Advertisement

This shocking twist likely stunned many viewers and raises anticipation for what’s coming next in the storyline.

The Last of Us Season 2 episodes are available to stream on MAX and JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: How Did Tom Cruise React to His Wildest Mission: Impossible Stunts? Simon Pegg Reveals Truth