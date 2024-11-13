Kate Middleton Will Make Her Next Public Appearance At Annual Carol Service As Host; Check Out More Details Here

Kate Middleton is preparing for her next public appearance. Kensington Palace has recently announced that Prince William and his wife Kate will host annual Christmas events at their residence. This announcement came after a recent visit to Remembrance weekend on the 9th and 10th of November.

According to People, it’s unsure whether the royal couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will also accompany them; however, the Prince of Wales is set to make an appearance alongside Kate.

As per Kensington Palace at the Christmas carol event, about 1,600 people will reportedly be invited by Princess Kate who wishes to celebrate the inspiring people who support those in need and have "above all else, shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive." The Palace adds, "This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

This marks the fourth time Middleton has hosted the ‘Together at Christmas’. The Royal event recognizes what communities have done from all corners of the UK. The event is meaningful for her as it comes after a really tough year in her private life. In January, Kate had a serious operation that she later announced in March that was due to cancer.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Gets Emotional At Remembrance Day After Completion Of Her Chemotherapy Treatment

After going through several sessions of chemotherapy treatment lasting till September, the princess is looking forward to being well and healthy. On September 9, Kate announced in an emotional video message, that she had completed her chemotherapy.

Advertisement

In the message, she said, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Alongside the presence of the members of the royal family including the host, Kate Middleton, artists like Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter will perform at the service. It will be broadcast on ITV1 and can be streamed on ITVx on December 24.

ALSO READ: British Royal Family Makes Sure That Kate Middleton Feels Protected At Remembrance Day Ceremony; Here’s What Source Claims