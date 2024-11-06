Kris Jenner Turns 69: The Kardashian Kids Share Tribute Posts Online

Kris Jenner begins another glorious year of her life as she turns 69 years old. As per usual, her kids posted about her, as they celebrated and honored the momager on her birthday, on social media.

Kim took to her Instagram to share multiple stories, which included many candid pictures with Kris, their family, and friends where the birthday girl looked glamorous seemingly donning designer clothes. The Skims founder didn't forget to share a post on her feed, wishing her mom on her birthday.

She shared a throwback picture from her childhood, in which Kris is holding baby Kim. In the photo, Kris rocked her bob hairstyle along with a puffed-sleeves ensemble and glossy lipstick that shined when the picture was snapped.

She captioned the post with, “Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids. It really is unmatched and am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day!”

Kris’s other daughter, Khole also wished her mother on her special day. In her Instagram stories, she shared many wholesome moments that consisted of Kris. In one of the videos, which also featured Penelope Disick along with the momager, all of them are seen to be laughing their guts out in a car and we can hear Kris say, “I am not okay.”

She also shared pictures where her mom is posing with her grandchildren. Khloe made us nostalgic as she shared an old picture on stories where she was posing with Kris as she donned a Happy New Year hat. Along with that the entrepreneur also added a throwback photo of her late father, Robert Kardashian posing with Kris.

Furher in her stories, Khloe also posted another vintage childhood picture of herself and her mother. In the photo, Khloe looked cute as she wore a denim dress with a pink pastel shirt underneath.

In her feed, the Good American founder shared a post consisting of multiple pictures and videos. In the post’s last videos, we can see Kris on her couch and the youngest Kardashian daughter is telling her to live her life.

She wrote a lengthy caption, in which she expressed, “There are no words that could ever fully capture how much you mean to me, but I will try, because you deserve to know. Since day one, you have been my world, my rock, my greatest source of love. (With my daddy).”

Along with her sister’s, Kourtney also honored this special day celebrating her mom by posting multiple stories on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, we can see the momager smiling while holding a glass in her hand.

Kris’s son Rob also shared a picture of his mom sitting on a kitchen table with a cake in front of her. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday mama !! @krisjenner I love you so much! Wishing you good health and Happiness forever mom ! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us!”

