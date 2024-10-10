Who Are Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids? Everything She’s Shared About Her Family Life

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has happily embraced motherhood. As of 2023, she is a proud mother of four and frequently shares her journey with her children across various platforms. Here’s an in-depth look at Kourtney Kardashian's four children: Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky Thirteen, and what she’s shared about them.

1. Mason Disick

Mason Dash Disick, born on December 14, 2009, is Kourtney's first child with her former partner, Scott Disick. His birth was a significant moment in the fourth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Despite the reality show spotlight, Kourtney kept Mason's delivery private, saying, "Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like a home movie." She treasured the experience, stating, "The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people."

As Mason grew older, Kourtney accepted his desire for privacy. She mentioned in a podcast episode that Mason prefers to stay out of the spotlight, adding, “He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it.” Kourtney values providing her children with a sense of normalcy, saying, "I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

Although Mason avoided social media for years, he joined Instagram in May 2024 and quickly gained over 860,000 followers. Kourtney celebrated the milestone by writing, “My first baby is on Insta and I'm not okay,” expressing her joy and love for her son.

2. Penelope Disick

Kourtney welcomed Penelope Scotland Disick, her second child with Scott Disick, on July 8, 2012. This time, she opted for an unmedicated birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Sharing her joy, Kourtney stated, "Scott and I are overjoyed to welcome our precious angel Penelope Scotland Disick into our lives."

Kourtney often shares candid moments from Penelope's life on social media, including snapshots of their memorable times together, such as Penelope's creative Halloween costumes and mother-daughter outings. In 2023, Kourtney took Penelope to Hawaii for her 11th birthday, and they celebrated her 12th birthday with a beach-themed party in July 2024.

Expressing her love for Penelope in a heartfelt post, Kourtney wrote, "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out." Interestingly, Kourtney's lifestyle website, Poosh, is named after Penelope's nickname.

3. Reign Disick

Reign Aston Disick, Kourtney's third child with Scott Disick, was born on December 14, 2014, and shares a birthday with his older brother Mason. During her pregnancy, Kourtney embraced her changing figure and shared her feelings about maternity pictures, saying, “To me, nudity is not something to be ashamed of... I just really embrace it.”

Kourtney has been open about her feelings for Reign on social media, frequently sharing photos of them together. She wrote a touching tribute on his birthday in 2021, stating, "I couldn't have dreamed up anything like them for my sons; I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys."

Reign has also featured on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, where Kourtney joked that he had his father's sense of humor, saying, “I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need!”

Kourtney's commitment to being present with her children is reflected in her parenting style. She believes in focusing on quality time with her children and says she always does her best not to use her phone while she is with them.

4. Rocky Thirteen Barker

Rocky Thirteen Barker, Kourtney's youngest child, was born on November 1, 2023. His arrival began a new chapter in Kourtney's life with her husband, Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182. Kourtney revealed her pregnancy in an unusual way during a performance, holding a banner that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Kourtney's pregnancy with Rocky was more difficult than her previous ones. After initially attempting to conceive via IVF, Kourtney stated that she became pregnant when she quit actively trying. She stated, "It happened on Valentine's Day... we decided to put it in God's hands."

Kourtney also had to go through emergency fetal surgery while pregnant. She thanked the doctors who helped her, stating, "I just feel so grateful for how everything played out."

Rocky has made a few appearances on social media, but Kourtney and Travis have decided to keep his face away from the internet for now. In December 2023, Kourtney posted a sweet photo carousel featuring her, Travis, and Rocky, captioned simply "ROCKY 🖤."

Kourtney Kardashian has consistently shown her love and commitment towards her children. She views motherhood as her most important role, expressing that being a mom is what life is truly about. Kourtney values her children's well-being, stating that what's most important is knowing that they're her priorities, no matter what's going on and they always come first.

