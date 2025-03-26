Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Celebrates First Birthday Following Singer’s Passing; ‘It’s a Chapter That Will….’

Kate Cassidy rang in her 26th birthday without her boyfriend, Liam Payne. The One Direction alum passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Cassidy, who was dating Payne at the time, has been managing her grief ever since the tragic incident.

On March 25, she celebrated her first birthday without him and reflected on the past year. She posted a carousel of images on social media, including throwback pictures of her and the late singer.

"Thankful for another year and reflecting on the beauty of 25," she captioned the post. "It’s a chapter that will always be a part of me. Here’s to 26…" Cassidy added. The post featured her dressed in pink athleisure, holding a cupcake with a candle on top as she stared away from the camera.

One of the snaps captured Payne and Cassidy from behind as they browsed through a bookshelf. Other pictures showed them at Disneyland, on a swan-shaped paddle boat, and sitting at a dining table during a friend’s wedding.

She also shared a collection of solo pictures, possibly offering a glimpse into her low-key birthday celebration.

A few days earlier, Cassidy broke down in tears in an emotional TikTok video while reminiscing about the late singer. She was reminded of a wedding they attended in Paris last year while sorting through her old belongings. Upon uncovering the yellow gown she wore to the wedding, memories came flooding back, bringing Cassidy to tears.

"This dress actually brings me so much peace and comfort," she said in the video. She also found a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps that she had worn with the dress that night. The shoes were worn out after she and Payne danced the night away.

She was surprised she hadn’t thrown them out but was also grateful to have such precious memorabilia from her and Payne’s magical night.