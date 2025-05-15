What We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hosting Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Amid Family Tensions

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been in the headlines due to family drama involving David, Victoria, and Romeo Beckham. Amid this, the couple reportedly found time to join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for dinner at their Montecito, California home, according to The Sun.

People magazine noted that it was actually a group dinner held at Meghan and Prince Harry’s home, and Nicola and Brooklyn were not directly invited by the Suits star and her husband.

Advertisement

A source revealed to the outlet that the couple was “invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence.”

The insider added that while it was an “intimate gathering,” several other guests were present, including movie executives and VIPs. The source noted that Nicola and Brooklyn had a “wonderful time” and found Harry and Meghan to be especially kind, caring, and generous.

Speculation around the Beckham family drama intensified when Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

According to a Page Six report, an insider close to the family claimed last month that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo were feuding and not speaking, reportedly due to Romeo’s girlfriend, who was allegedly romantically linked to Brooklyn in the past.

Sources told TMZ that jealousy is not a factor in the alleged feud between the brothers; rather, it stems from the elder brother’s concerns about Romeo’s girlfriend’s possible motives for dating him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry are also facing family drama as they remain estranged from the royal family, according to reports. In a candid BBC interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed that King Charles “won't speak” to him.

Prince Harry also expressed that he would “love” to reconcile with his family and believes there is “no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

ALSO READ: Did Blake Lively Threaten to Leak Taylor Swift’s Texts Over It Ends With Us Drama With Justin Baldoni? Here's What We Know