Mitch Hedberg's Life To Be Explored In Upcoming Documentary 20 Years After His Death

Nearly two decades after his untimely death, comedian Mitch Hedberg will be the subject of a new documentary. Jeff Siegel, an Emmy-nominated director known for his work on the CBS concert special Billy Joel: The 100th—Live at Madison Square Garden, will direct the feature.

The documentary, which has been filming for five years, has completed principal photography and is currently untitled, with no set release date as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmakers conducted over 100 interviews across the country, including conversations with well-known comics and those close to Hedberg. The documentary features notable names such as Jim Gaffigan, B.J. Novak, Lewis Black, Margaret Cho, Dave Attell, Doug Stanhope, Todd Barry, Felicia Michaels, Al Madrigal, Todd Glass, Greg Fitzsimmons, Brendon Small, Gary Gulman, and Nick Swardson.

"A lot of people have had a lot to say for a very long time, but no one to say it to until now," Siegel stated. He said that it’s taken many years to connect with nearly everyone who was a part of Mitch’s life and piece together his largely unknown story. He added that all that most people know is that he was hilarious and died young, but he was so much more than that.

The documentary will feature extensive archival footage, home movies, and interviews with Hedberg's family, childhood friends, and fellow comics. Siegel's project seeks to provide a more complete understanding of Hedberg's life and career than his public persona.

B.J. Novak, one of the interviewees, commented on Hedberg's unique presence, saying that they talked about him as if he were too special for this world. He said he had this energy that he was from another planet.

Mitch Hedberg, known for his absurdist, one-liner-style delivery, was popular among both fans and fellow comedians. He appeared ten times on The Late Show with David Letterman and released three stand-up albums, including Mitch All Together, which was certified gold in 2021.

His on-screen credits include appearances on That '70s Show and films like Almost Famous and Lords of Dogtown. Time magazine once described Hedberg as the next [Jerry] Seinfeld.

Hedberg died of a drug overdose on March 30, 2005, at the age of 37. Angie Anderson, his sister, reflected on the documentary, saying, “Mitch would want us to be laughing. I miss him, but it would be unfair for all of us to be sad, because he wouldn’t want that. Not for one second.”

The documentary is produced by 222-2222 Films, a partnership between Siegel and Michael Blieden. The company's name is based on one of Hedberg's jokes: “I hope next time I move, I get a real easy phone number, you know? Something like, (222) 222-2222. People would say, ‘Hey, Mitch, how do I get a hold of you?’ I’d say, ‘Just press 2 for a while, and when I answer, you will know you have pressed 2 enough.'”

The documentary is co-produced by Jeff Siegel, Julie Seabaugh, and Becca Kinskey. Executive producers include Michael Blieden and Jack Vaughn. TFC Management represents the documentary about Hedberg.

