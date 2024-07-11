Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Romance As Couple Finally Ties The Knot

Comedian and actor John Mulaney who was the voice behind Andrew Glouberman, recently dominated several headlines with his long-time partner Olivia Munn. Munn has a series of profound cinematic credits to her name including X-Men: Apocalypse. After nine years of knowing each other, the Hollywood couple has recently sworn solemn vows for eternal togetherness. Here’s the complete timeline of the relationship of the duo.

January 2015: Olivia Munn publically revealed meeting with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn first met John Mulaney at a wedding in 2013 as the actor revealed for the first time in January 2015 while speaking with HuffPost Live. Munn revealed that she was "obsessed with hanging out with and talking” with Mulaney. The actor also sent an email after their first meeting but she never got a reply.

December 2020: Olivia Munn supported John Mulaney during his rehab

Mulaney fought a long and hard battle to overcome his alcoholism and cocaine addiction. In an interview with Esquire in 2019, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star opened up about his addiction revealing that he he started drinking at age 13 "for attention."

In December 2020, Mulaney checked into rehab after he was relapsed. Munn came in for support for the actor as she took to X (formerly Twitter) to send “SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

May 10, 2021: news of John Mulaney’s divorcing ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler broke

Following his 60 days in rehab, Mulaney filed for divorce from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of their marriage. Tendler, in her statement to PEOPLE about the divorce, shared that she was heartbroken as he decided to “end our marriage.” However, she extended her wish and support to the actor as “he continues his recovery."

May 13, 2021: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney started dating

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that Munn and Mulaney are dating. The news came just two days after Mulaney’s divorce with his ex-wife. However, as per the insider, they were taking the pace of their new relationship slow.

June 2021: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney made their first public appearance together

The couple was spotted in public for the first time in Los Angeles. A series of photographs of the pair on a lunch date in Rick’s Drive In & Out revealed that they were happy with each other’s company.

September 2021: John Mulaney announced Olivia Munn’s pregnancy

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor was the first to reveal that his partner Munn was pregnant. In his appearance in Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 41-year-old cherished his beautiful moments with Munn before announcing his fatherhood, “I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

The actor also shared that his baby helped his early journey into recovery.

September 22, 2021: Olivia Munn commented on her pregnancy

A few days after Mulaney’s announcement, Munn also opened up about her pregnancy. Speaking with PEOPLE, the actor shared that she was “excited” about the new journey with her partner. She was also blessed to have support from family and friends during her pregnancy.

December 25, 2021: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” Mulaney shared the first photo of his baby boy on Instagram. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays,” he captioned. Munn also shared the same photo captioning, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."

February 2022: John Mulaney reflected on his partner and son during his Saturday Night Live gig

During his SNL opening monologue, Mulaney reflected on his past life, drug use, rehab, and how Munn and his son helped him to walk a different path in life. The comedian shared that his "life is a lot better and happier now." Further, Mulaney said that the legs of his son “are like little calzones, and I want to eat him."

May 2022: John Mulaney wrote a beautiful message for Olivia Munn on Mother's Day

Dickinson star wrote a beautiful message for Munn on her first Mother’s Day. "Happy Mother's Day Olivia," Mulaney wrote in an Instagram story. Sharing a photo of his son, he added, "Thank you for the greatest gift in the world."

June 2022: the pair was spotted in another outing

The duo was spotted in public during their outing in the Big Apple following their casual stroll in New York City.

August 27, 2022: John Mulaney celebrates his 40th birthday with his family

Mulaney was immensely happy to celebrate his 40th birthday with Munn and his son. Taking to Instagram the actor shared a photograph with his son who was 9 months, and 2 days old at the time. "There is truly no better way to turn 40," Mulaney captioned in the photo.

November 24, 2022: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn celebrate the first birthday of baby Malcolm

The pair celebrated the first birthday of Malcolm. "Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives,” Munn captioned in a photograph of her son. She lovingly added that her son is her joy, “Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

June 2023: John Mulaney celebrates Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, Mulaney shared a photo of him and Munn with their son celebrating the event with a shout-out to Olivia. "You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that," he captioned.

January 2024: Olivia Munn celebrates John Mulaney’s Emmy win

Mulaney secured an Emmy win for his Netflix special Baby J. Munn celebrated his win with a series of photos on Instagram. "Thank you baby! What a sharp, unsafe thing to bring home!" she joked in the comment section.

March 13, 2024: Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer

Munn shared a photo of herself on her Instagram while undergoing treatment sharing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She thanked her partner in the caption. Mulaney commented, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you.”

July 10, 2024: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney finally tied the knot on the 4th of July weekend. Per PEOPLE, the quiet ceremony at a friend’s home in New York was only attended by their son and a witness.

