Ozzy Osbourne Mourns Loss Of His Dog Rocky: 'I’ll See You On The Other Side, My Friend'

Ozzy Osbourne is mourning the loss of his beloved pet. The former Black Sabbath singer, 75, shared that his Pomeranian, Rocky, died earlier in the week in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 22.

“Two days ago, I lost my good friend Rocky, who has been at my side for 15 years,” Ozzy captioned a photo of himself and the departed canine. “I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always — Ozzy,” he added.

Among the many pets in the family, Rocky was certainly a favorite, as he made frequent appearances on the Osbournes’ social media accounts. He was even seen headbanging to Crazy Train in one of the videos. At the time, Ozzy dubbed the pooch his “number one fan.”

The singer’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, also shared a tribute to the dog on Instagram, posting a video full of footage and pictures of Rocky, set to classical music. “We lost an OG and Ozzy’s partner in crime. Rest Easy, Rocky,” she captioned her upload, alongside a dog face, a broken heart, and a rainbow emoji.

The Osbourne family is known for their love of Pomeranians and has experienced the pain of losing a pet before. Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, announced the death of her dog Polly on social media in 2021.

The Osbournes announced on a recent episode of The Osbourne Podcast that they had adopted a dog who had been set on fire. Sharon Osbourne explained that she discovered the dog via Underdog Heroes Rescue while scrolling through social media. Elaborating that the organization does everything for dogs that have been harmed, the 71-year-old said that the rescue dog the family adopted from them was “very, very skinny” when she first laid eyes on him.

Sharing insights about the animal’s personality after having endured such a horrific crime, Kelly, 39, said that he is “still so full of love.” The dog’s name remains unknown.

In other news, the Prince of Darkness has been sidelined from touring as he deals with various health issues, including Parkinson’s disease. He, however, recently shared that he will be in attendance at his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for October 19 in Cleveland.

