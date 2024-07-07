'People Have Opinions...': Emma Roberts Claims She Lost 'Couple Of Jobs' In Hollywood Due To 'Nepo Baby' Label

Emma Roberts is riding high in her career. The actress is starring as Rex Simpson in her newly-released film Space Cadet.

Roberts recently expressed her thoughts on the impact of the 'nepo baby' narrative in the Hollywood film industry and how it has affected her career. The actress is the niece of legendary star Julia Roberts. The Wild Child star clarified that while people might assume she landed projects because of her famous family, she has "lost a couple of jobs" and never got any projects because of them. Read on further to know more details!

Emma Roberts reveals she has lost a 'couple of jobs' due to the 'nepo baby' label

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Emma Roberts talked about her career, movies, personal life, and more. During her candid chat with the outlet, Roberts also shared her views on nepotism and how it has affected her journey in the Hollywood film industry. The actress said that contrary to what some might think, being from a famous family hasn't given her an advantage in getting jobs.

The outlet asked whether having famous family connections helped her in her professional career, to which the actress replied, “I’ve lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business."

Roberts continued, “People have opinions, and sometimes maybe they’re not good opinions of people in your family," noting that she has never "gotten a job" because of it but has definitely "lost a couple of jobs because of it.”

Emma Roberts is the daughter of famous American actor Eric Roberts who is the older brother of actress Julia Roberts.



Emma Roberts shares why she doesn't want to 'date actors'

While talking to the outlet, Roberts also opened up about her personal life. She told the outlet, "One day the veil was lifted," noting that she decided she didn't want to "date actors" anymore. The Space Cadet actress further mentioned that she finds it challenging for two actors to be together in a relationship.

She added, "The actors I’ve been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with—at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing.”

Emma Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund, whom she reportedly dated for three years and called it quits in 2022. The former couple share a son named, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom they welcomed in December 2020.