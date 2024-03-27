Post Malone Tattoos: All We Know About The Music Artist's Inked Body Arts

Post Malone is a work of art! Not metaphorically but literally.

The renowned musician is not only known for his chart-topping hits but also for his extensive collection of tattoos that decorate his face, arms, legs, torso, chest, and literally every other body part, with each of it telling a different story.

From intricate designs to meaningful symbols, Post Malone’s inked body art has captivated fans worldwide, us included. Hence, here's an account of all the fascinating tattoos that make up the colorful canvas of this musical sensation.

Post Malone Tattoos — Each reflects the artist's Journey, Interests, and Passions

Daughter’s Initials

No one can love a girl like her father loves her. Malone paid tribute to his baby daughter by getting her initials, DDP, tattooed on the right side of his forehead. The tattoo becomes even more meaningful because the White Iverson singer described it as a way to keep his daughter with him while he is on tour.

“It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now,” Malone told GQ in 2022. “I'm just happy to see her but it's heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time,” he added.

Blackjack Playing Cards

A suit of blackjack cards decorates Malone’s temple on the right side of his face.

Speaking of it to GQ in 2016, Malone said he got it in Montreal for fun because he loves playing blackjack.

Barbed Wire

Malone has a thin line of barbed wire tattooed around his hairline and yes the singer is aware he's gonna regret it when he starts balding.

Medieval Gauntlet and Flail

Tattoo artist Kyle Hediger holds the credit for this art piece. Malone got the medieval gauntlet and flail inked on his right cheek in 2019, right before his Times Square New Year’s Eve performance.

Bloody Buzzsaw

This one’s on his left cheek. The Circles singer got the tattoo in 2020 while visiting Kansas City on tour.

Snake-Tongued Woman

Malon’s modern-day take on Medusa sits looking pretty on the left side of his head and is only visible when the singer is rocking a shaved crown.

Skull

In 2020, Malone unveiled fresh ink, a large skeleton, on the right side of his skull.

“I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can,” he wrote in an Instagram post showing off his ink.

“A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking a**,” he added.

Always Tired

Malone got Always Tired tattooed in cursive under both his eyes in 2018.

“I feel like the face tattoos make me interesting to look at. What I might lack in handsomeness, I make up for in intrigue, at least,” Malone told GQ.

Red Heart

This one adds a pop of color to Malon’s dominantly black facial art. The tiny red heart sits near his left temple.

Waves

It's a Japanese-inspired wave design that decorates his left temple along with the above-mentioned red heart.

Stoney

An homage to his 2016 album, the word Stoney is tattooed beneath Malone’s chin, only to be revealed on rare occasions when the singer opts to shave his beard.

Stay Away

The most iconic and one of Malone’s earliest face tattoos. The word Stay Away is written in a flowing script and is right eyebrow.

Malone shared that the tattoo was inspired by rapper Lil Peep’s Cry Baby tattoo and is a reference to his favorite Nirvana song.

Skull With Horns

Below the above-mentioned Medusa tattoo, Post Malone has a skull with horns inked.

Again, hidden most of the time by his facial hair.

Sword

A long sword stretches along Malone’s right temple and his jaw.

“Swords are f—-ing awesome and I've always been into them since I was a little kid,” Malone told GQ, adding, “What better [way] to make my mom mad than a big Claymore on my face?”

7

A mini 7 adorns the inner corner of Post Malone’s right eye.

Texas Outline

Behind his left ear, Malone has the outline of Texas state tattooed. The singer was raised in the southern state, for anyone wondering.

New York State

While he was raised in Texas, Malone was born in New York, hence the tiny NY state tattoo behind his right ear.

Playboy Bunny

This is how it all began. The bunny on his arm was Post Malone’s first-ever tattoo, inspired by Justin Bieber.

“We were working on Stoney, and then we had a tattoo artist come through, and I was like, ‘You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tats, and I love you, but I know I'm way tougher than you,’' he said back then, adding that he's not sure why he chose a bunny to be his first body art.

Other tattoos that decorate Post Malone’s body are portraits of Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain, Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Dimebag Darrell, John Lennon, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and George Harrison as well as John F. Kennedy.

Okay, he probably has 2000 more tattoos that will require a separate article coz we are kinda running out of word limits here.

So, see you on the other side, soon, maybe.