Rosamund Pike Reveals Bond Girl Audition Cost Her Dignity; Actress Was Asked To 'Just Stand There in Underwear' for Die Another Day Role

Rosamund Pike has recently opened up about the audition process of her breakthrough film debut as a Bond girl in Die Another Day alongside Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry. Pike played Miranda Frost in the 2002 James Bond movie.

Pike openly discussed what went down behind the audition process, one that almost reached a point of crossing boundaries. Talking to Harper's Bazaar UK, Pike explained that while auditioning for the character of Miranda Frost, she was asked to remove all of her clothes and strip down to her underwear.

Advertisement

"In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear," Pike told the outlet.

The Pride and Prejudice actress refused, stating that she felt it was out of order to ask at the audition stage. She added, "And I thought, ‘Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.’ I don’t know what possessed me."

Pike was later given the role and appeared alongside Brosnan in what would turn out to be his last Bond movie. Her character comes in as an MI6 agent and Olympic fencer who is later discovered to be a double agent. During the climactic battle in the movie, Frost is killed by Berry's character, Jinx Johnson.

Directed by Lee Tamahori, produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Die Another Day reportedly grossed over USD 432 million worldwide. It was also the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2002. Following this, Pierce Brosnan passed on the 007 torch to Daniel Craig, who became the next James Bond in Casino Royale, released in November 2006.

Advertisement

Rosamund Pike, meanwhile, went on to earn herself a name in Hollywood since Die Another Day. Starring in several morally ambiguous roles in psychological thrillers, as well as serving as the leading lady in several period dramas, she earned accolades such as a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, as well as Oscar and BAFTA Awards nominations.

ALSO READ: Ellen Pompeo Recalls Being ‘Salty’ As She Wasn’t Valued More on Grey’s Anatomy Despite Patrick Dempsey’s 13 Failed Pilots