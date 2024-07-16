Tenacious D Bandmates Jack Black And Kyle Gass React To Backlash Over Their 'Inappropriate' Trump Joke; Latter Issues Apology

What started as an improvised joke became a massive political concern!

Rock band Tenacious D member Kyle Gass—which also includes Kung Fu Panda actor Jack Black—cracked an improvised joke during their show in Sydney about Donald Trump’s recent assassination attempt. Soon, Australian senator Ralph Babet ordered the band’s deportation and tour postponement. The rock duo has finally responded to the controversy!

Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour

The band hit an unexpected rock bottom amid their Spicy MeatBall Tour! After Babet’s deportation order, the tour was postponed until further notice. Tenacious D member and Jumanji actor has now confirmed the tour’s indefinite cancellation.

On Tuesday, July 16, Black, 54, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram clarifying his stance on the situation and admitting to having been “blindsided” by his bandmate's comment. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," he added.

The actor further revealed that they have decided to cancel the Tenacious D tour and put “all future creative plans on hold” after much reflection. "I am grateful to fans for their support and understanding," he concluded.

Kyle Gass apologizes for his inappropriate comment

On July 14, Gass celebrated his birthday on stage. When asked to make a wish while blowing the candles, he quipped, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to the failed assassination attempt that left the former president injured. The comment was made a day after the grievous assault.

Advertisement

After Black’s statement, Gass also posted a public apology, clarifying his intention behind the comment. “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," he said.

The musician revealed he did not have any intention to “condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone" and called the incident a tragedy and a huge mistake. “I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment," he added, apologizing to people he might have let down.

According to Australian senator Babet, anything less than the band’s deportation would have been an endorsement for violence and the unfortunate attempted assassination. Although strict action has been taken, the error has thrown a wrench in the band’s future.