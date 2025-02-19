The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Confess to Steffy About Luna’s Paternity?

Wednesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) brings major dilemmas and unexpected confessions. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wrestles with the truth about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity and fears Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaction. Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) opens up to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), leaving her reeling. As tensions rise, new romantic possibilities emerge for Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire).

Finn is overwhelmed by the burden of his secret—Luna is his biological daughter. Despite Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) desperate pleas to keep quiet, Finn is determined to tell Steffy the truth. However, mustering the courage to confess is proving more difficult than expected. Just as Finn gears up to reveal everything, an interruption—possibly Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) dropping by—could derail his confession yet again.

Meanwhile, Carter is about to deliver a revelation of his own, and it’s one that will deeply impact Hope. He might admit that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was right—he regrets how he handled his business decisions. Alternatively, Carter could confess that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been pressuring him to align with Ridge’s views, or even that Daphne Rose has been making advances toward him. If Carter reveals Daphne’s potential ulterior motives, Hope may suspect Steffy is orchestrating yet another power move through Daphne.

Advertisement

Regardless of Carter’s confession, Hope won’t back down in her fight against the Forresters. She is determined to keep Carter on her side and won’t let outside forces influence their relationship.

Elsewhere, Zende and Daphne spend more time together, and there’s a chance that romantic sparks could ignite. Daphne has already expressed her admiration for Zende’s looks, and their growing connection could lead to an intriguing development.

With Finn on the verge of a life-altering confession, Carter shaking Hope’s trust, and a possible new romance brewing, The Bold and the Beautiful promises an episode packed with emotional twists and unexpected turns. Stay tuned to see how these unfolding dramas shape the future of the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers.