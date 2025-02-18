The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Forrester Take Down Hope and Carter?

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brings explosive confrontations as Ridge Forrester clashes with Hope Logan, leading him to plot a new takedown strategy with Steffy and Eric. Meanwhile, Carter Walton faces a crisis of conscience that could change everything.

At Forrester Creations, Hope walks in on an emotional moment between Carter and Ridge, but instead of offering support, she stirs up tensions. Believing Ridge is manipulating Carter’s good heart, Hope makes her feelings known—leaving Ridge furious.

Carter may step in to defend Hope if Ridge hurls more insults, but the damage will already be done. By the time Ridge storms out, he’ll be more determined than ever to restore Forrester dominance, setting the stage for his next ruthless move.

After his heated exchange with Hope, Ridge regroups with Steffy and Eric to strategize their next move. With Justin Barber failing to find legal loopholes, Ridge pushes for more aggressive tactics, hinting at a need to play dirty.

Steffy’s ongoing scheme with Daphne Rose still holds promise, but Ridge believes they need to escalate their efforts if they want to take down Hope and Carter quickly. United in their mission, the Forresters vow to do whatever it takes to reclaim control.

Meanwhile, Carter continues to struggle with guilt over the takeover, prompting Hope to remind him why he chose this path in the first place. However, in the coming episodes, Carter will make a confession that leaves Hope reeling.

Advertisement

Could it be about Daphne’s flirtations—or even a deeper betrayal orchestrated by Steffy? If Hope pieces together the truth, she may realize Daphne is secretly working against her, setting the stage for a shocking revelation.

With Ridge and Steffy ready to strike, Carter torn between loyalty and morality, and Hope on the verge of uncovering a major secret, the stakes at Forrester Creations have never been higher. Stay tuned for more twists and turns on The Bold and the Beautiful.