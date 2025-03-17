The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna and Sheila Join Forces Against Steffy?

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (March 17) is set to reveal an unexpected alliance as Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) finds support in Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) after learning the truth about her biological father. Meanwhile, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is blindsided when Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor delivers a major business blow. Here’s what’s coming up.

Luna, now aware of her real father’s identity, realizes she needs an ally in her corner. Given Sheila’s experience as an outsider, Luna turns to her for help. However, before that can happen, Luna must update Sheila on some shocking revelations.

Sheila is initially furious to learn that Luna has been granted a pardon, but her anger turns to surprise when she discovers that Luna is actually her granddaughter. Having been unable to form a strong bond with Hayes Forrester Finnegan (Alexander and Chase Banks), Sheila jumps at the chance to connect with Luna.

Luna vents about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) standing in the way of her relationship with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), and Sheila immediately sympathizes. Seeing this as an opportunity to strengthen her family ties, Sheila welcomes Luna into her life, marking the beginning of a powerful—and potentially dangerous—partnership.

While Luna embraces her newfound support, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is sure to explode once he learns not only that Luna is free but also that she is Sheila’s grandchild.

Meanwhile, over at Forrester Creations, Hope senses something isn’t right. She has yet to discover that Carter secretly tore up the LLC papers, and when she finally learns the truth, she’s furious.

Carter meets with Hope privately at the cabin, where he drops the bombshell—he has returned power to the Forresters. Though he tries to reassure her that Hope for the Future will be unaffected, Hope isn’t convinced. She lashes out, suspecting Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) influenced his decision and warning that he’ll regret it.

With tensions running high, B&B spoilers suggest this fight could be the breaking point for Carter and Hope’s relationship.

As The Bold and the Beautiful unfolds, Luna’s alliance with Sheila could shake up the Forrester family dynamic in ways no one sees coming. Meanwhile, Hope’s fury over Carter’s decision could spell trouble for both her career and her relationship. Will Sheila and Luna take on Steffy together? And can Hope and Carter recover from this betrayal? Stay tuned for more drama ahead.