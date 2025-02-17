The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Use Carter to Win Ridge Back?

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is set to deliver fiery confrontations as Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) question Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) true intentions. Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) face off in a battle over control and loyalty.

Carter finds himself at a crossroads after an emotional conversation with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), where he admitted feeling like a traitor. Hope left in tears, and now Ridge’s arrival at Forrester Creations adds more pressure. Ridge’s snide remark about leadership only fuels the tension, and his criticism of Hope could push Carter to stand his ground. Rather than backing down, Carter may decide to hold onto his power, refusing to let Ridge dictate his next move.

Elsewhere, Steffy and Taylor discuss Brooke’s recent efforts to sway Carter and restore control of Forrester Creations to their family. While they wouldn’t mind the outcome, they believe Brooke has an ulterior motive—rekindling her romance with Ridge. Steffy and Taylor are convinced that Brooke’s actions have nothing to do with the Forrester legacy and everything to do with winning Ridge back.

Despite Taylor’s confidence in her relationship with Ridge, Steffy remains wary. She warns her mother that Brooke will stop at nothing to reclaim Ridge, using every trick in the book to lure him back. Even though Steffy is thrilled about Taylor and Ridge’s reunion, she can’t shake the feeling that trouble is on the horizon.

With tensions rising at Forrester Creations and Steffy’s growing suspicions about Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for major shake-ups. Will Carter stand firm against Ridge, or will he reconsider his choices? And is Steffy right to worry about Brooke making a move on Ridge? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds.